Expanding fences to combat the spread of African swine fever

It's evident from the outset that the battle against African Swine Fever would be a prolonged endeavor. Now, additional electric fences are planned in Rheinhessen to further contain and manage this animal disease.

In July's midpoint, construction of barriers commenced in central Rheinhessen, with further kilometers of fences being incorporated.

As part of efforts to curb African Swine Fever, over fifteen miles of electric fencing are being installed in Rheinhessen. In the near future, eighteen miles will be set up, primarily along the Rhine between Oppenheim and Guntersblum, according to a statement from Mainz-Bingen's district office in Ingelheim. The fence is also set to extend to the B9 federal road at the district border with Alzey-Worms.

The primary objective is to prevent wild boars from moving between Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate, and vice versa. Moreover, the fence aims to keep animals from the Mainz-Bingen district's core area separate from those in Alzey-Worms' core area. This divisive measure is designed to keep the virus contained within specific regions and minimize frequent reinfections, as explained by Markus Wacker, head of Mainz-Bingen's veterinary office.

Financing for the electric fence comes from Rhineland-Palatinate's Ministry of the Environment, similar to the funding for previously installed sections. Construction of the fence commenced at Oppenheim's end in late July, with an initial target of forty miles. African Swine Fever first appeared in the southern Hesse district of Groß-Gerau in mid-June. Despite being lethal for both domestic and wild pigs, the disease poses no threat to human health.

The electric fence being installed in Rheinhessen is expected to extend to the B9 federal road, serving as a barrier to prevent wild boars from moving between different districts. To effectively contain African Swine Fever, Mainz-Bingen's district office has also planned to install an additional eight miles of electric fencing around the B9 federal road.

