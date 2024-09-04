Management or Governing Body, depending on the context. - Expanded municipal facility in Spandau – Boost in available meetings

In the bustling Berlin district of Spandau, a brand new Citizen's Service Center has popped up. This long-awaited establishment was officially unveiled by the district's mayor, Kai Wegner (CDU), at the Staaken-Center. This Citizen's Service Center in the local shopping center aims to serve as a contemporary and central hub for addressing the concerns of residents, and it's estimated to offer an extra 3,000 appointment slots each month.

This move is expected to ease the burden not just on the district's administrative bodies but the city as a whole. The Berlin Senate has plans to establish more Citizen's Service Centers to cope with the persistent strain on the existing ones.

Wegner: Swift and Hassle-Free Resolutions

"Our aim is for individuals to resolve their concerns swiftly and effortlessly at the Citizen's Service Center," stated Wegner. With the new location, additional staff for all Citizen's Service Centers, a flexible team of workers known as a "floating pool," and further digital services, progress is being made, confirmed the mayor.

According to the district, the project was accomplished within a year. Gregor Kempert (SPD), the district councilor for social affairs and citizen services, acknowledged the Senate's support. With the new Citizen's Service Center in this densely populated region, social responsibility is being upheld and local services are expanding.

More Citizen's Service Centers in the Works

A point of contact is still set to open in the district of Marzahn-Hellersdorf this year. More are scheduled to follow in Treptow-Köpenick and Pankow in the upcoming year. A new Citizen's Service Center has already been established in Berlin-Mitte.

At these offices, individuals can apply for passports and identity cards, and they also handle driving licenses and vehicle registrations. However, securing an appointment at Berlin's Citizen's Service Centers can often be quite challenging. To facilitate prompt appointments, over 100 extra staff members have been appointed, according to Senate statistics.

