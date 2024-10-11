Exiled Russian Writer Suggests: Putin Strives to Taint Upcoming Generation

In Russia, a new generation aspires for a life free from limitations, asserts expatriate author Glukhovsky. However, Putin is reportedly attempting to manipulate them into conformity. The 45-year-old author, who was prosecuted in his homeland, perceives a growing danger to Europe.

The prominent Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, renowned for "Metro" and "Outpost", currently residing in Europe, anticipates mass resistance against Putin's rule. "Over the past three decades before the conflict, a generation has emerged that yearns for a normal, joyous, and free human existence," he stated. Tens of millions of Russians in urban areas demonstrate a lack of support for Russia's war against Ukraine and have the potential for opposing the system.

Glukhovsky's recent publication "We. Diary of a Collapse" by Heyne Verlag, explores how Russia evolved into a progressively authoritarian nation under Putin over the past decade. According to him, Russia is on a self-destructive path. His narrative provides vivid descriptions of notable events, such as Navalny's poisoning and death, challenge Putin's authority and expose underworld operations. Glukhovsky's writings delve into state-sponsored doping at the Winter Olympics, electoral fraud, historical erasure, atomic threats, extremist ideologies, and government through repression and fear. However, the core theme remains Russia's unwarranted aggression against Ukraine, a conflict that took everyone by surprise.

"A kingdom of sorrow and misconceptions"

"Russia is often perceived as a realm of evil," Glukhovsky pens down. "I feel it more as a realm of sorrow, misconceptions, and unrealized hopes, a realm with an inferiority complex, seeking to astonish the world, a realm shrouded in self-doubt, striving to prove itself despite everything." During the book launch, Glukhovsky urged the need for a new Russian state foundation since Putin has steered the country towards an impasse.

He predicts that Putin will attempt to corrupt "this new generation" and bend them to his will within the next five to seven years. Despite this, a positive outlook prevails since the war is unpopular in Russia, with many Russians aspiring for a different life. However, he conveys apprehensions that a Putin victory, in any form, could strengthen authoritarian powers, thus posing a threat to Europe.

Glukhovsky acknowledges that separation from the homeland inflicts a deep emotional wound. Writing about Russia becomes arduous. "You lose touch with your heart," he admits. "This is the predicament faced by preceding generations of political exiles." His absence has already left him feeling detached from the situation in Russia.

Glukhovsky was sentenced to eight years in a labor camp in August 2023 in a contentious trial for allegedly discrediting the Russian army. His popular Russian books are now barely accessible in his motherland.

