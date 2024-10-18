Exiled problem-solver shares their insights

Werder Bremen brings in Naby Keita, one of their largest signings ever, but things take a turned for the worse, resulting in a suspension. Now, the ex-star is allowed to train once more and voices out from his self-imposed exile.

Naby Keita was previously hailed as one of SV Werder Bremen's top acquisitions. However, things started to unravel swiftly: The midfielder, who transferred from Liverpool FC to Werder Bremen, barely saw any playing time and continued to be hampered by injuries. In the final game of last season, the professional refused to board the bus for the away match against Bayer Leverkusen, which would have guaranteed him a spot on the bench. This incident marked the pinnacle of a troubling situation: Coach Ole Werner ousted Keita from the professional squad. A transfer over the summer failed to materialize, and now, the former Leipzig player is training with Werder Bremen's amateur team, eager for a transfer opportunity in the winter.

"It's wonderful and crucial that Naby can train with a team," suggested sports director Clemens Fritz to "Deichstube", emphasizing: "A return to the professionals is not an option due to known reasons. One should only consider the winter, where we aim for a resolution." Keita's contract extends until the summer of 2026.

"Nobody is without flaw"

Now, Keita breaks his silence from his exile: "We will need to discuss the bus incident at some point, but everyone who knows me understands that I am a professional and not disorderly," Keita told "The Guardian". He confessed: "Regardless, I apologized to the group at the end of last season because we are all human and nobody is inherently flawless."

He isn't content with the way he has been treated. "I had the opportunity to stay at Liverpool, but after five years, I wanted more playing time elsewhere. I had numerous offers, but I chose Bremen because I am familiar with Germany. Moreover, the coach and management persuaded me." Keita, who transferred to Liverpool from RB Leipzig for 60 million euros in 2018, headed to Werder Bremen for free. In the end, Keita only managed five Bundesliga appearances for Werder, totaling 107 minutes on the field. "If I were after the money, I would have chosen another club instead of Bremen."

At Liverpool FC, Keita played for five years, winning the Champions League and becoming the English champion under Jürgen Klopp, but only managed 49 starts due to injuries. "I yearned to play in every match, but unfortunately, I was plagued by numerous injuries that prevented me from giving my all," said the Guinean, who led his team as the flag bearer at the Olympic Games in Paris. "That's the lifestyle of a footballer. I did everything in my power to be available to the team at all times, but unfortunately, injuries are an inevitable aspect of our profession."

Now, he is training with the U23 team and attempting to aid the younger players. Keita hasn't given up on his own aspirations: "I'm training and waiting to see what the future holds. The day I realize that my body can no longer keep up, I will retire, but for now, I feel well. I still have a few years left to offer football."

