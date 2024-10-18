Exiled Footballer Naby Keita Provides Updates

Werder Bremen brings in Naby Keita, a significant transfer for the club. However, complications set in, leading to a suspension being the initial hiccup. Now, the previous star is allowed to train once more and expresses his thoughts from his self-imposed exile.

Naby Keita, previously a highly-anticipated acquisition for Werder Bremen, faced a series of misfortunes. The midfielder, who joined Werder from Liverpool, struggled with consistent playtime and frequent injuries. In the last season's finale, the professional player chose to skip the away game against Bayer Leverkusen, opting for a bench seat instead. This incident marked the climax of a challenging situation: Coach Ole Werner suspended Keita from the professional squad. A transfer offer in the summer didn't materialize, and the former Leipzig player now trains with Werder's amateur squad, keeping a watchful eye on potential winter transfer options.

Clemens Fritz, Werder's sports director, spoke to "Deichstube" and commented, "It's beneficial for Naby to train with a team," and emphasized, "His return to the professionals is not an immediate consideration due to certain circumstances." One should only "consider the winter, where we are aiming for a resolution." Keita's contract extends until the summer of 2026.

"Nobody's Flawless"

Now, Keita speaks up from his seclusion: "We will eventually discuss the bus incident, but anyone who's familiar with me knows that I am a dedicated professional and not an insubordinate," Keita shared with "The Guardian." He also confessed, "Despite everything, I apologized to my teammates at the end of last season because we are all human, and no one is flawless."

He's not content with his treatment. "I had the opportunity to remain in Liverpool, but after five years, I desired more playing time elsewhere. I had numerous offers, but I chose Werder Bremen because I was acquainted with Germany. More importantly, the coach and management convinced me," Keita explained. Having moved to Liverpool from RB Leipzig for 60 million euros in 2018, Keita rejoined Werder for free. Overall, Keita only featured in five Bundesliga matches for Werder Bremen, accumulating 107 minutes of playtime. "If I sought financial gain, I would have picked another team instead of Werder Bremen."

During his time at Liverpool FC, Keita contributed to Champions League and English league victories under Jürgen Klopp, although he started only 49 games due to injuries. "I aspired to play every game, but unfortunately, I sustained numerous injuries that hindered my ability to present more than what I was capable of," Keita explained. The Guinean, who led his team as flag bearer at the Olympic Games in Paris, acknowledges, "But that's the life of a footballer. I did everything I could to support my team at all times, but unfortunately, injuries are a part of our profession."

Now, he trains with Werder Bremen's U23 team and seeks to assist the young players. Keita refuses to surrender on his objectives: "I'm training and staying patient until I learn what the future holds. The day I realize that my body can no longer keep pace, I will retire, but for the time being, I feel well. I have a few more years to contribute to football."

Naby Keita expresses his thoughts on his situation at The Bremen, stating, "Despite everything, I apologized to my teammates at the end of last season because we are all human, and no one is flawless." Additionally, discussing his decision to join Werder Bremen, Keita mentions, "The coach and management convinced me to join The Bremen, even though I had numerous other offers."

