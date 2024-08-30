- Exhibition of Thea Schleusner's works displayed at four different venues in Wittenberg

Hometown darling Thea Schleusner, a 1879-1964 born painter and illustrator from Lutherstadt Wittenberg, is being celebrated with a sizeable "megashow" that will run for several months across four locations – the Old Town Hall, the Museum in the Armory, the Christian Art Foundation, and the Cranach Foundation – up until January 12, 2025, as shared by the city authorities.

Over 280 pieces from private collections and around 50 borrowed pieces from public collections will be showcased. This marks the first comprehensive retrospective exhibition of Schleusner's career.

This exhibition titled, "An Artist's Life: The Expressive-Symbolist Worlds of Thea Schleusner," is a project by Berlin-based Naser Foundation of Rediscovered Art. The foundation's primary objective is to keep artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries from being forgotten and to exhibit their art.

As per the Naser Foundation, Schleusner reworked numerous of her wartime lost pieces, using photographic sources, with remarkable attention to detail, during her retirement. Throughout her career, Schleusner traversed between Expressionism, New Objectivity, and Symbolism. Her art was widely acclaimed for its unique expressive forms and vibrant color palette. Throughout her life, she was often commissioned for portraits, painting prominent figures like Albert Einstein and Emil Nolde. Schleusner bid farewell to this world 60 years ago in Berlin.

