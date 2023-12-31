Skip to content
Executions in Iran: Union accuses German government of failing to act

Following the execution of four people in Iran, the CDU/CSU has accused the German government of serious failings. Among those executed on Thursday was the Kurd Aram Omari Bardiani, for whom the foreign policy spokesman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Jürgen Hardt (CDU), had taken over a...

"The German government simply does not seem to be interested in what is happening in Iran," criticized Hardt. "With completely unrealistic hopes of reviving the nuclear talks, the slaughter of the Iranian population and the systematic disenfranchisement of Iranian women is being accepted. It cannot go on like this."

According to Hardt, Bardiani was arrested in the fall of 2021 along with a woman and four other men. He was accused of espionage and collaboration with the Israeli secret service. The only "evidence" against him was "the forced confession made under torture", according to the Union faction. In court, he claimed his innocence on the grounds that the "confession" had been made under torture. Nevertheless, he was sentenced to death.

On Friday, the Iranian justice portal "Misan Online" announced that four people had been sentenced on charges of collaborating with the arch-enemy Israel. They were three men and one woman who had formed a "sabotage group".

In recent months, many German politicians have taken on political sponsorships for imprisoned people in Iran in order to draw attention to their fate. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, for example, took over the godparenthood for the imprisoned German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd.

