After judicial intervention - Exclusion from international competitions: Fifa threatens Brazil with sanctions

Following the court-ordered removal of association president Ednaldo Rodrigues, Fifa has threatened the Brazilian Football Association with an immediate suspension of the national team and all club teams from all international competitions. This is according to a Fifa letter dated December 24, which was obtained by the AP news agency. The sanctions would be imposed if the Brazilian soccer association CBF intervenes and a new president is elected in January.

In its statutes, Fifa rejects interference by state bodies - and therefore also the ruling of a court in Rio de Janeiro from the beginning of December. In the event of a suspension, all officials and referees would also be banned from international matches and events.

Fifa wants to deal with the crisis at the start of 2024

Fifa and the South American soccer association CONMEBOL want to form a commission in Brazil on 8 January to deal with the crisis that has been triggered. "No decision affecting the CBF, including any elections or calls for elections, may be taken until such a mission has been carried out," the letter stated.

At the beginning of December, a court in the state of Rio de Janeiro removed Rodrigues from office as president of the national association CBF. He is accused of irregularities that led to his election last year. According to the court ruling, a new president must be elected within 30 days. Until then, the head of the country's sports court, José Perdiz, is to take over on an interim basis.

Rodrigues' term of office actually runs until 2026, making him the next CBF president to struggle with legal problems. His predecessor Rogério Caboclo was suspended in connection with a sexual harassment case. Ricardo Teixeira, José Maria Marin and Marco Polo del Nero were previously involved in corruption cases.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de