- Exciting moments continue at the Rudolstadt bird hunting event

Thrill-seekers flock to the Rudolstadt Shooting Festival, with its roller coasters, merry-go-rounds, and even crossbow shooting! As the annual event kicks off following the traditional folk festival that's over 300 years old, the Bleichwiese festival grounds swell with visitors. Joining the crowd was Thuringia's Minister President, Bodo Ramelow, from the Left Party. With a massive 74 showmen's attractions available, from towering swings to lottery booths, food stands, and more, spread out in a circuit stretching around a kilometer, the festival is promising a whopping 30,000 visitors by August 25th.

As per festival organizers, this is the largest folk festival in Thuringia in regard to the sheer number of attractions. This year presents even more thrill with a 66-meter-high flying merry-go-round, a mammoth swing equipped with a rotating gondola, and a roller coaster boasting a 500-meter-long track. In the past, an exhilarating adventure course took center stage at the Munich Oktoberfest, as revealed by the city's organizational chief, Frank Grünert.

The Rudolstadt Shooting Festival gained its name from its humble beginnings as an archery competition back in 1722, August 28th to be precise. Poet Friedrich Schiller was part of the Rudolstadt Shooting Guild during the summer of 1788 in Volkstedt. He met his future wife, Charlotte von Lengenfeld, and had his first encounter with fellow poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe nearby. To this day, the tradition of archery remains a focal point, culminating in an exciting crossbow competition on the final day of the event.

