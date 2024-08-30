- Excited Top Scorer Revels Before Home Match: "A Blend of Various Factors"

Coach Dino Toppmoeller was beaming with excitement before Eintracht Frankfurt's inaugural home game in the Bundesliga. With tempting opponents for the league phase in the reformed Europa League and the confirmation of striker Omar Marmoush's stay, it was no wonder he was feeling upbeat.

"It's sort of an amalgamation of factors," Toppmoeller explained, referring to his positive vibe. He was particularly eager for the opening home game of the Bundesliga season on Saturday (3:30 PM / Sky) against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. "The anticipation is sky-high to perform in front of our home supporters once more."

Toppmoeller considered his team as favorites

The 43-year-old left no doubt that the Eagles had a slight edge heading into the game. "We're playing at home, we have a strong squad, we're in high spirits, the energy in the dressing room is positive," said Toppmoeller. Consequently, he saw an advantage for his side.

Omar Marmoush would also feature in the roster against Hoffenheim. There had been persistent speculations about the 25-year-old forward departing. However, Frankfurt made it clear towards the end of the transfer window that the Egyptian would continue to stay with the team.

Marmoush's decision to stay "is an excellent turn of events for everyone"

"We've consistently maintained that Omar is a crucial component of our team. He never showed an intention to depart and remains focused on our objectives and targets," Frankfurt's sports director Markus Kroesche clarified.

"It's a fantastic situation for everyone that he's staying put," said Toppmoeller. He had been frequently engaging with the Egyptian. Marmoush informed him that he felt comfortable, sensed support from his teammates, and enjoyed working under the coaching staff. The fans were also in his corner. "These elements, I believe, are more valuable to both of us than maybe a few extra Euros."

"All away games are tough challenges"

In the Europa League, Frankfurt fans can anticipate manageable home matches and challenging away trips. The 2022 champions will host Slavia Prague, Ferencvaros Budapest, Viktoria Pilsen, and FK RFS Riga, the Latvian champions, in the group stage. Away from home, the Hessians will face AS Roma, Olympique Lyon, Danish champions FC Midtjylland, and Besiktas Istanbul. This was the outcome of the draw in Monaco.

"Everyone is thrilled about the Europa League. The away games are all tough tests. The home games offer intriguing match-ups. We aim to transform them into football carnivals again with our home supporters," said Toppmoeller, expressing their aim: "We want to advance as far as possible." The exact kick-off times will be announced by Saturday evening.

Each of the 36 teams - previously there were 32 - will play four home games and four away games. The top eight teams in the table will advance to the knockout stage at the end of the group stage. The teams ranked 9th to 24th will participate in a knockout phase to determine the next round. The first matchday is on September 25/26. The group stage concludes on January 30, 2025. The final will take place on May 21, 2024, in Bilbao.

