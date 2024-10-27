Excited ski deer thrills at unfamiliar racing attire

Skiing icon Marcel Hirscher delivered an impressive performance in his return to the World Cup circuit, placing 23rd in Soelden's giant slalom competition. The victory went to Norwegian Alexander Steen Olsen, with Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath rounding out a Norwegian podium sweep. Swiss star Marco Odermatt, known for his dominance last season, unexpectedly fell in the first run.

Germany offered unexpected thrills, with Alexander Schmid, battling health challenges, finishing 16th. Linus Straßer, a master of slalom, achieved his second-best giant slalom result at 22nd, marking his best in six years. Jonas Stockinger, who clinched the Europa Cup last season, attained his best World Cup position of 25th in his ninth outing.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen from Brazil delivered a remarkable comeback, securing his first World Cup points with a fourth-place finish. The 24-year-old expressed his emotions in the finish area, saying, "I'm almost speechless, it's so emotional."

Hirscher, having skied for five years, shared his elation, "It was mega awesome to be back. It was one of the most emotional days of my career. I'm really happy." The eight-time overall World Cup champion, now representing the Netherlands, faced a tough battle with equipment issues. The race drew ecstatic cheers from the crowd, both Austrian red-white-red and Oranje flags in hand.

Memories from his past flooded Hirscher during the course inspection, start house, and finish area. Although competing for his own ski company, his return is not simply a promotional tour. He benefited from the new wildcards, introduced by the International Ski Federation (FIS), sparking controversy in the skiing world. However, the universal sentiment was that Hirscher's participation invigorates the World Cup and raises the profile of skiing as a sport.

Anticipation swirled around Hirscher's comeback and his skill level prior to the race, with the 67-time World Cup winner and two-time Olympic champion himself stating, "It's already a sensation if I make it to the second run." Starting with bib number 34, Hirscher completed the first run in 28th place, significantly improving in the final rounds.

