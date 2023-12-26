Table of contents

Christmas - Exchange, donate, sell: What you can do with unloved gifts

Even the Christ Child makes mistakes. And so, once again, there were probably presents under the Christmas tree that the recipients didn't like. If you don't want to let the unloved presents gather dust in the corner of the cupboard or throw them in the bin, you have many options. They are also more sustainable.

Exchange

If you are brave enough to ask for the receipt, you can exchange the unwanted gift in the store. However, there is no legal right to exchange faultless goods. The exchange depends on the goodwill of the retailer. In the case of defective goods, however, customers are entitled to a replacement.

For products ordered online, on the other hand, the right of withdrawal applies. The goods can be returned within two weeks, the deadline usually applies from receipt of the goods. The withdrawal must be declared in advance, for example in writing or by telephone.

CDs, DVDs and software must still be sealed when they are exchanged. The right of withdrawal is excluded for custom-made products such as engraved jewelry or photo albums and for concert tickets with a fixed date - as well as for products with special hygienic protection, such as cosmetic products, erotic toys, contact lenses or toothbrushes. However, the right of withdrawal applies to underwear and swimwear, according to the Brandenburg Consumer Advice Center.

Selling

The easiest way to get rid of unwanted gifts is through online auctions. The gift can also be passed on on marketplaces for classified ads. Anyone selling on the Internet should definitely register as a private seller. This means that no right of withdrawal or return has to be granted. The statutory warranty can also be excluded with a note. The sentence "The goods are sold with the exclusion of any warranty" provides clarity.

The information about the items offered on the Internet must be correct. In addition, photos and product descriptions may not simply be copied from the manufacturer's website for copyright reasons. It is therefore better to take your own photos and write your own texts.

Swapping

There are also barter platforms on the Internet - where bartering works just like in real life: Goods for goods. Scrap swapping is also popular with many people - what is no longer needed is packed up and swapped for another gift in a larger group.

Giving away

If you don't like your gift, you can simply give it away at the next opportunity. Perhaps the gift will then bring real joy. Of course, this can also be done online - many portals offer the option of handing in the goods free of charge.

Donate

If you want to do something good with your unloved Christmas present, you can donate the goods. Organizations such as Oxfam resell the items and help people in need. They take clothes, books or games, for example; it is important that the goods are not damaged or dirty. The proceeds from the sale go towards social or development projects.

Faulty gifts

Defective or damaged gifts can be claimed within two years of purchase by presenting the receipt. The statutory warranty period may be shorter for used goods.

The consumer advice centers offer a free online exchange check: consumers receive an initial legal assessment that answers whether they are entitled to a free repair or a replacement product from the seller or manufacturer or whether they can return the product and claim their money back. The page can be found using the search term "Umtausch-Check der Verbraucherzentralen".

