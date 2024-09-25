Exceptional German Skill is Enthralling the WNBA

The New York Liberty are currently in the WNBA semifinals, and a new member has been making a significant impact: Leonie Fiebich, who was recently chosen for the All-Rookie team in the world's top basketball league. She has even taught her coach a German word. A question about a German term for "on fire" took Leonie by surprise. Her coach suggested "hot," but Leonie could only blush and respond, "Nooo."

"Let's just use it in English. We often use English terms in basketball. 'On fire' would work," said the 24-year-old, who is already envisioning the championship with New York Liberty in her debut season, thereby denying American journalists the chance to describe her stellar performances in the strongest league in the world using a German term.

Career-best display in the first elimination game

To say that Fiebich is "on a roll" in the WNBA lately would be an understatement. Her last game against Atlanta Dream saw her deliver a career-high 21 points in her first playoff game. Thanks to the score of 91-82 in game two of the quarterfinal series, Fiebich and her teammates secured a spot in the semifinals early Wednesday morning.

Although she scored only nine points this time around, she remained an reliable three-point shooter. "She's unfazed," said her coach: "That's what we like about her. Whether it's the regular season or the playoffs, she consistently brings the same attitude." This attitude contributes significantly to the defending champions' title fight against the Las Vegas Aces, starting Sunday.

Anything but an ordinary rookie

It's true that Fiebich isn't your average "rookie." Not only is she a prominent figure in the German national team, but she also won the Spanish Cup with Casademont Zaragoza and was awarded the league's MVP twice. Her arrival in the WNBA was no secret. Her signing by New York before the season was expected.

But how she's dominating her rookie season, even being named to the All-Rookie team, is remarkable. Sometimes she excels as a shooter, sometimes she shines in defense. Often coming off the bench, now even sometimes starting. Leonie Fiebich is, in essence, "on fire."

