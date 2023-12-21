Accident - Excavator operator collides with bridge and is seriously injured

The boom of an excavator driving on the road has collided with a railroad bridge in Essen. The excavator driver suffered serious injuries in the collision on Thursday afternoon, according to the fire department. The emergency services used a rescue platform to treat the excavator driver in the driver's cab and get him out. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was transported to a hospital in Essen.

According to the fire department, the railroad bridge was immediately closed to rail traffic. An expert must now assess whether the bridge is still passable. The police are reportedly investigating how the accident could have happened.

Source: www.stern.de