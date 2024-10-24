Checking Out Harris' Statements

Harris' Stance on Trump's Tariff Scheme

Examining the Accuracy of Harris' CNN Public Discussion in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris pointed out that former President Donald Trump had plans to introduce a "national sales tax" of at least 20% on common goods and necessities, boosting American consumers' expenses by a staggering $4,000 each year.

The Straight Scoop:While Harris' comment isn't exactly wrong, it's essential to clarify that she's referring to Trump's proposal to impose new tariffs, should he regain the presidency.

Trump has been quite vocal about the idea of implementing a uniform 10% or 20% import tariff on all goods coming into the U.S., along with a staggering 60% tariff on Chinese imports. He's also considered a 100% or 200% tariff on automobiles produced in Mexico or items manufactured by companies shifting production from the U.S. to Mexico.

According to the Center for American Progress Action Fund, a liberal think tank, a 20% uniform tariff in conjunction with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods would result in an annual tax hike of approximately $3,900 for a typical middle-class family.

Should Trump opt for a 10% tariff instead, the effect on middle-income families would amount to a $2,500 annual increase, as per the CAP.

Independent studies also suggest that Trump's proposed tariffs could lead to price increases for families, but to a lesser extent. The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated that the average middle-class family would incur an additional $1,700 per year as a result of these tariffs. Meanwhile, the Tax Policy Center projected that the impact could be as high as $1,350 annually for middle-income households.

By CNN's Katie Lobosco

Harris on Her Fracking Position

Vice President Kamala Harris argued against CNN's Anderson Cooper, stating, "No, Anderson, I pledged that I would not ban fracking," while campaigning during the 2020 vice presidential elections.

The Nitty-Gritty:However, Harris' assertion is not accurate. During the 2020 vice presidential debate, Harris did not disclose her personal stance on the issue. Instead, she reiterated that Joe Biden, the Democratic ticket's leader, would not institute a fracking ban if elected president.

Harris declared during the 2020 debate, "Joe Biden will not end fracking," and emphasized, "I will reiterate the fact that Joe Biden will not ban fracking."

Although Harris clarified her stance on fracking earlier in the 2019 Democratic presidential primary, she went so far as to express her support for banning fracking.

Though Harris targeted Biden's fracking policy during her debate responses, her comments did not indicate a different personal perspective from her position a year earlier.

By CNN's Daniel Dale and Ella Nilsen

In the realm of politics, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized former President Trump's proposed tariffs, warning that a 20% national sales tax could cost American families an additional $4,000 annually.

Despite her statements during the 2020 vice presidential debate, Vice President Harris did not openly disclose her personal stance on fracking, consistently emphasizing that Joe Biden, the Democratic ticket's leader, would not institute a fracking ban if elected president.

Read also: