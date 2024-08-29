Examining Possibilities for Quarterback Stiller to Serve as a Substitute for Kroos

The prominent transfer of VfB Stuttgart took place near the end of the summer transfer period 2023. At this time, the Swabians recruited Angelo Stiller from TSG Hoffenheim.

A rather unobtrusive transfer. Limited fanfare or accolades. Maximum effect. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß desired the midfielder, whose game time was limited in Kraichgau, at any cost and fought relentlessly for the transfer. Hoeneß and Stiller have known each other since their time together at FC Bayern (U23) and Hoffenheim. Their relationship is reported to be very strong, and Stiller immediately repaid the confidence.

Hoeneß supports and appreciates Stiller

With remarkable speed, the 23-year-old not only supplanted former captain and fan favorite Wataru Endo but also left his indelible mark on the Swabians' game. "He is an absolute focal point for us, regulates our game with the ball and determines the rhythm," said mentor Hoeneß in the spring as a compliment to his protégé. Amid the excitement surrounding top scorer Serhou Guirassy, new national team players Deniz Undav, Alexander Nübel, Chris Führich, and Maxi Mittelstädt, the outstanding season of the central midfielder went somewhat unnoticed. A more discreet hero of VfB. The secret MVP. Given that he, unlike other VfB players, does not have an exit clause in his contract, he was labeled "unsellable" in the summer.

Without Stiller's engine, VfB stumbles

There are reasons for this. Because Stiller had a significant share in VfB's fairy-tale season. The combative "six" sets the pace in the build-up play. He initiates Hoeneß' pass-driven offense with many short passes, usually with one touch. His pass accuracy of 92 percent is exceptional for a midfielder and earned him fifth place in the league. He also made it into the top 10 of the Bundesliga in the kilometers run statistic. Stiller is the dominant player in VfB's ball-possession midfield.

The importance of Stiller to the Stuttgart's playing style was also emphasized in the season opener. Against SC Freiburg, Hoeneß was forced to make defensive adjustments due to injury issues. Stiller moved into the central defense. Although he had impressed there against BVB at the end of the previous season, the VfB lacked power, agility, and creativity in the Breisgau without the metronome Stiller. The engine swap turned out to be a complete fiasco. Despite leading, they suffered a disappointing 1:3 defeat. Even in the Super Cup against Bayer Leverkusen two weeks ago, the game seemed to have shifted due to Stiller's (rare) substitution.

Nagelsmann sees "excellent performances"

In the DFB Cup against Preußen Münster (5:0), Hoeneß allowed his six to return to his usual position, and he rewarded him with a goal and an assist within the first 15 minutes. Man of the Match. And where Führich, Mittelstädt, Undav, and Nübel are already, Stiller is now following. On Thursday, Julian Nagelsmann made the anticipated announcement of Stiller's inclusion in the squad.

Only one new face in the squad is Stiller. The national team coach commended the debutant for "excellent performances in the past season and again now." Stiller will therefore make his first appearance in the squad for the Nations League matches in September against Hungary (7th September, live on ZDF and ntv.de live ticker) and the Netherlands (10th September, live on RTL and ntv.de live ticker). And there are towering shoes to fill. Alongside Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, captain Ilkay Gündogan and DFB legend Toni Kroos have retired. The German football nation is inquiring: Who will control the midfield now? Who will be the new Kroos?

Can Stiller fill Kroos' shoes?

A plausible answer or at least a realistic possibility is: Stiller. At 23 years old, he is a promising prospect for the future in the German midfield. The comparison with World Cup winner Kroos is inevitable, even if it seems almost unfair. The legacy of Kroos is too large. Like the Real Madrid icon, Stiller often retrieves the ball far back and then distributes it like a quarterback. And importantly: He exudes a Kroos-like calm almost all the time.

Stiller himself compared his playing style to Kroos' four years ago. "How Xabi Alonso plays is fantastic. That's how I'd like to play too. Or like Toni Kroos, who plays with just one or two touches. That's my playing style, how I see football and the game," he told "kicker" in 2020. At that time, he was still a Bayern youth player. He described himself as a player type who can read the game and help his teammates. He followed up his bold statements with remarkable feats in Stuttgart last season.

The race for 2026 is open.

Stiller's upward trajectory in the national team seems set, despite the fierce competition, even with the departures. Another rising star, Aleksandar Pavlovic from FC Bayern, is aiming for a spot in the midfield. Unfortunately, he missed out on the Euros due to a tonsil infection. Experts are optimistic about his future, and Bayern already relies on him.

The future sees these two vying for playing time and national team appearances. An thrilling showdown is on the horizon, or perhaps they'll share the field. Currently, that might be too much inexperience for the coach on this crucial position. However, in the long run, these two might become a force to be reckoned with. Fast forward to 2026, World Cup will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Midfield is up for grabs. Nagelsmann might initially pair an experienced player with the youngsters if he decides to pitch them in.

Variety in the German midfield

Another issue is where Joshua Kimmich will position himself, who is being hailed as the new captain. As a right-back? Or does he have a chance to return to the center? It's not impossible. At Bayern, a return to the center is an option with Vincent Kompany. But Dortmund's Pascal Groß, Emre Can, and double winner Robert Andrich also await their chances. Leon Goretzka, however, may have few realistic chances remaining after public criticism at Bayern and being surpassed by Pavlovic.

At his club, Stiller shares the midfield with Atakan Karazor, a classic destroyer, who is more of an Andrich type than a Kimmich. Integrating Karazor with Stiller could be a viable option Nagelsmann might explore if Kimmich stays in defense. Stiller, however, still lacks experience on the global stage, but he will soon gather it. First, with the DFB team in the Nations League, and then with VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League. Just like his idol Kroos once did at Real Madrid.

