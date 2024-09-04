- Examination of the Grenfell catastrophe: negligence and avarice

Swathed in a funerary cloth, the fortified and cloaked Grenfell Tower looms in the western heavens of London. Within the erstwhile dwelling place in the North Kensington district, 72 souls perished in the somber hours of June 14, 2017, in a catastrophic blaze.

More than seven years post-incident, an investigative document has issued a harsh indictment towards the powers that be and the associated entities.

"The plain fact is that each and every death was avoidable," proclaimed Martyn Moore-Bick, the head of the investigation. The calamity was "the consequence of decades of neglect" on the part of the central government and other relevant entities in the utilization of flammable substances on the external walls of lofty edifices. Negligence was the primary cause, but in certain instances, greed also played a destructive role.

An apparent sequence of misconduct and incompetence

The flames, which ignited on the 4th tier, swiftly spread across the facade of the 24-story social dwelling. The cladding on the facade played a lethal role, as the ongoing inquiry has exposed.

The cladding was installed merely prior to the tragedy to enhance the visual appeal and energy efficiency of the 1974-completed residential structure. However, the aluminum sheets with a plastic center were wholly unsuitable and behaved like an igniter.

They were installed due to an apparent sequence of misconduct and incompetence on the part of officials and corporations, as the current report reveals. Fire safety regulations were interpreted with laxity, test results were manipulated or falsified, and warnings were disregarded.

As the tragedy unfolded on June 14, 2017, a malfunctioning refrigerator on the 4th tier ignited a blaze that swiftly spread to the facade.

Less than 30 minutes after the first distress call, the flames had scaled the pinnacles of the imposing structure. Burning, dripping plastic from the facade disseminated the flames throughout the building.

The fire department is also criticized for grave blunders. They counseled the inhabitants to remain inside the combusting building and await assistance for an excessive duration, even though it became evident that the flames would swiftly engulf the entire structure. For many, their abodes became fatal traps. Some could only communicate their farewells via mobile device.

Mourning blends with wrath and frustration

The region surrounding the charred tower is now demarcated by a wooden barrier. Commemorative messages, pictures, and mementos in assorted languages decorate it. English, Arabic, Spanish, Amharic - Grenfell Tower was a residence for people hailing from various corners of the globe.

The grief of the survivors and the relatives is intermingled with rage and frustration. "Individuals who formulated choices and prioritized profit over the safety of people ought to be incarcerated," asserted Sandra Ruiz, whose 12-year-old niece perished in the blaze, to the "Guardian" newspaper.

However, the years-long investigation has not led to any criminal charges. A spokesperson for the survivors and relatives stated that it now falls upon the investigative authorities to level charges against the culpable parties. Whether and when this will occur remains uncertain. A police spokesperson announced that the report will now be reviewed, which could take as long as 18 months.

The report further highlighted instances of incompetence in the enforcement of fire safety regulations, leading to ignored warnings and manipulated test results. The lack of accountability continues to fuel anger among the victims' families, with Sandra Ruiz demanding justice for her niece's death.

Despite the harsh critique, no criminal charges have been brought forth, leaving the survivors and relatives hoping for justice through the ongoing review of the report.

Read also: