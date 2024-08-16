- Examination of menacing messages directed towards the hospital's leading figure

Following a digital threat to take the life of the administrator of a kid's daycare in Freiburg, local law enforcement and prosecutors are currently investigating the matter. The individual or group responsible for this chilling demand remains unknown, as reported by the authorities in their collective announcement. Additionally, they are scrutinizing allegations leveled against the daycare center online.

Approximately a week ago, after the online threat, the city authorities in Freiburg collaborated with the police and prosecutors, also filing a complaint for libel, defamation, and inciting public unrest. The accusations and smears directed against the management and staff of the city-run daycare center on a social media platform have been proved baseless, assert the city authorities.

The investigators have established that the online rumors concerning child sexual abuse at a daycare center in Freiburg are fabricated. This falsehood has sparked public concern, as stated in the joint announcement. Numerous criminal complaints from the affected individuals have been lodged.

The investigators had earlier received claims from three mothers implicating two daycare workers in instances of abuse. However, these allegations did not involve the presently endangered daycare center administrator. The police conducted searches and interviews, and examined digital devices and medical records. Regrettably, a lack of evidence compelled the investigators to halt their probe into suspected serious sexual abuse and severe bodily harm against children in May, as reported.

In response to the false accusations, The Commission, which oversees childcare services in the region, has launched an internal investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of the children at the daycare center in Freiburg. Following the discovery of no evidence of wrongdoing, The Commission has publicly cleared the daycare center and its staff, reassuring parents and the community of its commitment to upholding the highest standards of childcare.

