Examination of Assaults on CDU and AfD Political Campaigners in Saxony

In a city, a dude tossed promotional stuff onto the ground and belittled a 36-year-old supporter of the CDU. What's more, this chap is suspected of displaying the Nazi salute and yelling a fascist slogan. He admitted to these actions, allegedly using emblems from prohibited and dangerous groups.

Meanwhile, in Leipzig, a pair went after three promoters of the AfD at an info booth on a Wednesday. They tipped over a table filled with campaign resources. The male offender then tackled a 71-year-old helper, causing him to trip and mildly hurt himself. The Leipzig Public Prosecutor's Office and the Saxony State Criminal Police are looking into this incident, charging them with causing bodily harm with intent. The regions of Saxony and Thuringia will be electing new state parliaments this coming Sunday.

The 36-year-old supporter of the CDU in the initial incident had expressed support for a political party in The Netherlands, which sparked some disagreement. Subsequently, a peace rally in The Hague was disrupted by a group of individuals protesting against a Dutch political party's alliance with the CDU.

