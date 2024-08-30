Skip to content
Examination of Assaults on CDU and AfD Political Campaigners in Saxony

Following assaults on election staff from CDU and AfD in Saxony, the prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation. A 28-year-old, who perpetrated an attack on a CDU campaign stand in Dresden the previous night and displayed the Nazi salute, was scheduled for a expedited trial at the local...

1 min read

In a city, a dude tossed promotional stuff onto the ground and belittled a 36-year-old supporter of the CDU. What's more, this chap is suspected of displaying the Nazi salute and yelling a fascist slogan. He admitted to these actions, allegedly using emblems from prohibited and dangerous groups.

Meanwhile, in Leipzig, a pair went after three promoters of the AfD at an info booth on a Wednesday. They tipped over a table filled with campaign resources. The male offender then tackled a 71-year-old helper, causing him to trip and mildly hurt himself. The Leipzig Public Prosecutor's Office and the Saxony State Criminal Police are looking into this incident, charging them with causing bodily harm with intent. The regions of Saxony and Thuringia will be electing new state parliaments this coming Sunday.

The 36-year-old supporter of the CDU in the initial incident had expressed support for a political party in The Netherlands, which sparked some disagreement. Subsequently, a peace rally in The Hague was disrupted by a group of individuals protesting against a Dutch political party's alliance with the CDU.

In a Cologne court judicial proceeding, a young man was penalized with a substantial prison term following allegations of mistreatment in a barbershop.
Bushman and Faeser at the unveiling of the security plan
The Commission has been tasked with delivering a comprehensive account of the steps taken by the Member States to guarantee the enforcement of the implemented actions.

Criticism persists surrounding the government's proposed security policy bundle. According to GdP head Jochen Kopelke, broadcasting on Bavarian Radio 2, "We, as the police union, had anticipated more substantial changes." The Union likewise views the decisions as inadequate. SPD interior...

Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

Müller is required to shell out 80,000 Euros due to the application of unlawful emblems.
Melanie Müller declines to acknowledge the verdict Pop star Melanie Müller challenges her conviction for making the Nazi salute. The lawyer representing the 36-year-old has filed an appeal, as per the Leipzig local court's announcement. The court had fined the Ballermann star a total of 160 daily rates

