Ex-Viva star proposes for the second time

Back in the summer, former Viva star Mola Adebisi announced his engagement to his girlfriend Adelina Zilai. But something important was missing from his proposal back then. That's why the 50-year-old has to go all out again.

Ex-Viva presenter Mola Adebisi and Adelina Zilai are engaged. The TV star himself shared the happy news on Instagram. Adebisi proposed romantically to his long-term girlfriend on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This can be seen in several of the 50-year-old's Instagram stories. "She said yes." (in German: "She said yes"), Adebisi wrote in a picture of the couple kissing. Zilai is clearly holding her engagement ring up to the camera.

Adebisi's Instagram stories show the couple in the city of love on their way to the top of the famous Eiffel Tower. "I'm scared, I'm so scared of heights," says theology student Zilai, clearly audible at the foot of the Parisian landmark. Adebisi then presents his ring on the viewing platform, gets down on his knees romantically in front of the 36-year-old and receives the desired response.

"My one and only! We have achieved so much and with God's help we will master our lives together. I will always love you," writes the former Viva star in an Instagram post in which he kisses his fiancée deeply. "I love you my darling with all my heart," Zilai commented under this snapshot on the social network.

Couple is known from RTL's "Summer House of Stars"

Numerous German stars also showered the newly engaged couple with congratulations on Instagram. Oliver Pocher's ex-wife and podcast partner Sandy Meyer-Wölden, for example, wrote: "Congratulations to you both, MEGA couple!" Adebisi's former Viva colleague Aleksandra Bechtel also sends her congratulations. Model and TV star Giulia Siegel wishes Zilai and Adebisi "all the happiness in the world" in a comment.

Adebisi has been in a relationship with Zilai, who is 14 years younger, since 2020. In 2021, the couple also took part in RTL's "Sommerhaus der Stars", but unlike many other celebrity participants, they did not split up afterwards - despite some friction in front of the camera.

The wedding bells are now set to ring next year, as Adebisi revealed to the Berliner Kurier at the end of August 2023. The TV star had already proposed to his Adelina back then, albeit without an engagement ring. He has now made up for it.

Source: www.ntv.de