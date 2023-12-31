Skip to content
Ex-VfB professional Kalajdzic wants to move to Frankfurt

There has been speculation about Eintracht Frankfurt's interest in former Stuttgart player Sasa Kalajdzic for several days now. The striker is now said to have made a decision.

Sasa Kalajdzic in action for VfB Stuttgart. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to a media report, former Stuttgart Bundesliga striker Sasa Kalajdzic wants to move to Eintracht Frankfurt. The 26-year-old Austrian has decided in favor of a transfer to the Hessian Bundesliga club despite other interested parties, reported the "Bild" newspaper on Sunday. Previously, there had been repeated rumors of Eintracht's interest in the two-meter tall center forward.

Kalajdzic moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League in 2022 after three years in Stuttgart. However, the Austrian international has only made eleven brief appearances there this season, mostly as a substitute. Kalajdzic scored two goals in those appearances. It is still unclear whether the attacking player could initially come to Hesse on loan and whether the clubs have already agreed on a transfer fee.

Following the departure of Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Omar Marmoush has been Eintracht's top scorer in the Bundesliga so far this season with seven goals. Jessic Ngankam, who was signed from Hertha BSC in the summer, has mostly disappointed and is still without a Bundesliga goal for Frankfurt. He is therefore reportedly a possible candidate for a loan.

Source: www.stern.de

