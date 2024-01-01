Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssoccer leaguefsv mainz 05bundesligatraining teamsoccerniko bungert1. fsv mainz 05rhineland-palatinatemainzchristmasstart of the yeargermanyjan siewert

Ex-professional Bungert new assistant coach at Mainz 05

FSV Mainz 05 is making further personnel changes for the relegation battle in the Bundesliga at the start of the year.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Mainz's Niko Bungert celebrates with the fans. Bungert is the new assistant coach at Rheinhessen.....aussiedlerbote.de
Mainz's Niko Bungert celebrates with the fans. Bungert is the new assistant coach at Rheinhessen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Ex-professional Bungert new assistant coach at Mainz 05

Bundesliga soccer team FSV Mainz 05 has started the new year with a new coaching team. Ex-professional Niko Bungert and Sören Hartung took to the pitch for the first time at the start of training on Monday as assistants to Jan Siewert, who was promoted to permanent head coach shortly before Christmas.

Bungert played a total of 218 competitive matches for Mainz between 2008 and 2019 and already acted as assistant coach to Achim Beierlorzer in the 2019/20 season. Most recently, the 37-year-old represented the Rheinhessen club as a club ambassador and completed his coaching training at the same time.

Former U17 coach Hartung also has experience in his new role. He already worked alongside current sporting director Martin Schmidt in the Bundesliga from 2015 to 2017.

Mainz fly to Marbella in Spain this Tuesday for a six-day training camp. In their first competitive match after the winter break, the relegation-threatened 16th-placed team will host VfL Wolfsburg on January 13.

Club announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A new necklace for a baby lies ready in the delivery room of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

New Year's baby Aryan born in Potsdam

In the first hours of 2024, little Aryan was born at the Ernst von Bergmann Hospital in Potsdam. The hospital announced the news on Monday. He was born this morning, measuring 48 centimetres and weighing 3505 grams, and was in perfect health. Little Sophie apparently wanted to be born in 2023...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public

Latest