Bundesliga - Ex-professional Bungert new assistant coach at Mainz 05

Bundesliga soccer team FSV Mainz 05 has started the new year with a new coaching team. Ex-professional Niko Bungert and Sören Hartung took to the pitch for the first time at the start of training on Monday as assistants to Jan Siewert, who was promoted to permanent head coach shortly before Christmas.

Bungert played a total of 218 competitive matches for Mainz between 2008 and 2019 and already acted as assistant coach to Achim Beierlorzer in the 2019/20 season. Most recently, the 37-year-old represented the Rheinhessen club as a club ambassador and completed his coaching training at the same time.

Former U17 coach Hartung also has experience in his new role. He already worked alongside current sporting director Martin Schmidt in the Bundesliga from 2015 to 2017.

Mainz fly to Marbella in Spain this Tuesday for a six-day training camp. In their first competitive match after the winter break, the relegation-threatened 16th-placed team will host VfL Wolfsburg on January 13.

Source: www.stern.de