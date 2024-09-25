Ex-partner of Bankman-Fried receives jail term

Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-partner, Caroline Ellison, received a two-year prison sentence. Ellison, who admitted guilt and provided testimony against Bankman-Fried in the trial involving fraud, was punished for her part in FTX's collapse and misuse of customer funds, according to New York district attorneys.

Facing a potential sentence of 110 years, Ellison cooperated extensively with law enforcement and testified. Her legal team argued for no imprisonment, while prosecutors pushed for consideration of her cooperation during sentencing.

In November 2022, FTX, once the world's second-largest crypto exchange, went bankrupt, causing turmoil in the crypto market. Prior to this, Bankman-Fried was hailed as the embodiment of cryptocurrencies' rise as a legitimate investment tool. However, the company's operations came crashing down when it was exposed that FTX had been utilizing customer funds to bolster Alameda Research, a crypto investment firm founded by Bankman-Fried.

Ellison used to serve as the CEO of the aforementioned firm and had a professional partnership with Bankman-Fried, also briefly sharing a romantic relationship with him. Bankman-Fried himself was sentenced to 25 years in prison, among other charges, and has since lodged an appeal against the verdict.

Ellison's cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation into FTX's collapse resulted in crucial information being gathered, which was significant in New York City courts. Despite Bankman-Fried's legal battles, New York City continues to be a hub for crypto-related trials and rulings.

