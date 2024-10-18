Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler apprehended for DUI infraction and firearm ownership violation

The Franklin PD declared in a release that officers attended to an incident and detected an alcohol smell on Cutler, who exhibited bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

As per the police, the former quarterback declined a field sobriety test at the spot and was subsequently transported to a medical facility. Upon receiving a warrant, medical officials extracted a blood sample from him.

The police report alleged that Cutler attempted to leave the scene after offering the other driver $2,000 to avoid contacting law enforcement.

During the investigation, the police discovered two firearms in Cutler's vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler was indicted with DUI-first offense, failure to act diligently to avoid a collision, implied consent, and carrying a handgun under the influence, according to the police.

The Franklin PD stated that Cutler, aged 41, was interred in the Williamson County Jail. His bail was set at $5,000 and he was later discharged.

CNN attempted to contact Cutler for comment.

Cutler was a prominent quarterback from Vanderbilt University in the mid-2000s. He was picked in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2006 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

He played only three seasons in Denver before being dealt to Chicago.

He gained prominence with the Bears.

In his eight seasons with Chicago, he emerged as the team's all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns.

He featured in 12 seasons in the league for the Broncos, Bears, and Miami Dolphins, amassing 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns.

His final season in the NFL was 2017.

In 2020, Cutler and his then-reality TV star spouse, Kristen Cavallari, declared their impending divorce after 10 years of marriage. The couple shares three sons - Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, and Saylor James.

After his retirement from football, Cutler's leisure activities often included participating in various sports.

Despite his legal troubles, Cutler's passion for sports remained undiminished, and he continued to engage in them.

Read also: