Münster Regional Court - Ex-neighbor stabbed to death: "I just wanted to kill him"

Six months after a fatal knife attack on a 56-year-old man in Lengerich, an ex-neighbor of the victim has confessed to the crime at Münster District Court. In a statement read out by his defense lawyer on Wednesday, he said: "I saw red, I just wanted to kill him." The crime took place in the early morning in a parking lot in front of the victim's workplace. According to the prosecution, several colleagues witnessed the attack.

The public prosecutor's office has charged the 50-year-old German with treacherous murder. The man is said to have ambushed his neighbor in a bush and then attacked him with a knife without warning. The victim suffered serious internal injuries and died at the scene despite emergency medical assistance.

In the defendant's statement, however, he described the course of the altercation differently. According to him, he only wanted to confront his ex-neighbor and force him to listen to him with the knife. However, the other man mocked and insulted him. "You're really making a laughing stock of yourself", he is said to have said to the 50-year-old. At that moment, he vented all his anger and frustration, according to the statement.

The bloody deed is said to have been preceded by a long argument about money. The accused claims that his wife had lent his ex-neighbor a large sum of money without his knowledge. When he found out about this, he asked the other man to repay the outstanding 70,000 euros. However, his ex-neighbor refused and told everyone that he had not received any money. The woman had given the money to another man. According to the accused, there was no contract for the alleged loan.

In the weeks before the murder, he claims to have hardly slept at all and to have regularly taken illegal drugs, including cocaine. That is why he was "almost euphoric", according to the statement.

The court has scheduled trial days until January 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de