2nd league - Ex-national player Kruse ends career

Former national soccer player Max Kruse has ended his career. The 35-year-old announced this decision in a video on Instagram.

Kruse said that the time had come to start a new chapter in his life. The attacking player last played for SC Paderborn, his contract with the second division club having been terminated at the end of November. The 14-time German international had recurring injury problems in Paderborn and only played five games for the East Westphalians. His management confirmed the decision to end his career on request.

Kruse made over 350 first and second division appearances for Paderborn, VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen, SC Freiburg and FC St. Pauli. He also played for Germany at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. During the games, he proposed to his girlfriend in front of the cameras.

His former club Werder congratulated him "on an extraordinary career". The former Bremen professional will remain with the fans on the Weser: "In the Werder traditional team, appearances are already planned," the club wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

