- Ex-law enforcement official maintains illicit arsenal in Berlin's heart.

In the heart of Berlin, an enormous illegal arms stash was uncovered at a retired law enforcement official's residence. During a Monday search in the southwestern district's Lichterfelde apartment, the Criminal Police chanced upon numerous operational firearms, ammunition, pistol mags, weapon add-ons, hand grenades, explosives, knives, and pepper spray, as they disclosed.

The arms were found unexpectedly. The police were initially carrying out a routine inspection with prior authorization, intended to evaluate some registered weapons and their storage locations. However, they promptly spotted mismanaged pistols and ammo, leading them to summon backup forces and professionals. Eventually, a substantial portion of the weaponry was confiscated.

The unexpected discovery of the illegal weapons led to a comprehensive confiscation. Despite starting with a routine inspection, the mismanaged weapons and the presence of hand grenades, explosives, and other prohibited items necessitated further action.

