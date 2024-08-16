- Ex Jennifer Garner's visit for her birthday.

Ben Affleck (52) reportedly spent his birthday with his ex-wife. According to "Page Six", Jennifer Garner (52) was seen visiting Affleck's rental home in Brentwood, California on Thursday (August 15). Photos show the actress getting out of a car.

The former couple, who divorced in 2018, seem to maintain a good relationship and are co-parenting their children Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12) together.

Meanwhile, Affleck's former wife, Jennifer Lopez (55), is remembering her own birthday. On his 52nd birthday, she posted a series of photos on Instagram that appear to have been taken at her own birthday celebration a few weeks ago. She wore the same dress in a clip she posted for her birthday. Lopez's husband was notably absent from the July celebrations, which included a "Bridgerton" party.

Rumors suggest that Affleck and Lopez's marriage has been rocky for months. Last weekend, Lopez reportedly visited Affleck in Brentwood, but the reason was not to see her partner, but rather his son Samuel, whom she had accompanied to a shopping mall earlier. Insiders told the magazine that she has a good relationship with his children.

Rumors also suggest that the couple's shared villa is up for sale and that the divorce papers are ready but not yet filed. Affleck and Lopez were previously a couple from 2002 to 2004 and got back together in 2021, marrying a year later.



