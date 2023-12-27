Bundesliga 2 - Ex-HSV star Olic: Hamburg and Düsseldorf are promoted

Former HSV striker Ivica Olic still believes that his former club will be promoted to the Bundesliga. His tip for the second half of the current second division season is: "HSV and Düsseldorf will be promoted directly. St. Pauli will be relegated," said the current assistant coach of the Croatian national soccer team in an interview with the "Hamburger Morgenpost" (Wednesday).

The 44-year-old Olic played twice in the Bundesliga for HSV, Bayern Munich, VfL Wolfsburg and, at the very beginning of his career, for Hertha BSC. In his adopted home of Hamburg, he will also play a preliminary round match with the Croatians against Albania at Euro 2024.

He said of Hamburger SV: "If we manage to be stable in the second half of the season, especially at the back, I'm very optimistic." "A balance must now be found." Because: "HSV will always score at least one goal with the quality in attack."

Homepage of the HSV

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de