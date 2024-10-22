Ex-Head of Abercrombie & Fitch Reportedly Detained Due to Allegations of Sex Trafficking, Sources Claim

Two other companions of Jeffries also faced arrests, being associated with the case that originated from the Eastern District of New York, according to the sources.

This story is still evolving and will be updated.

The arrests were linked to a questionable business dealings within the Eastern District of New York. The case has potentially significant implications for various business operations in the area.

