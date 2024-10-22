Skip to content
Ex-Head of Abercrombie & Fitch Reportedly Detained Due to Allegations of Sex Trafficking, Sources Claim

In a development reported by CNN, the ex-CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Jeffries, is currently in custody due to accusations linked to sex trafficking, as confirmed by two reliable sources.

Two other companions of Jeffries also faced arrests, being associated with the case that originated from the Eastern District of New York, according to the sources.

This story is still evolving and will be updated.

The arrests were linked to a questionable business dealings within the Eastern District of New York. The case has potentially significant implications for various business operations in the area.

