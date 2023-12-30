Slipknot - Ex-drummer's estate wants to go to court

Metal band Slipknot are once again having to deal with a dark chapter in their past: The estate of Joey Jordison (1975-2021), co-founder and former drummer, is suing the band led by frontman Corey Taylor (50). The accusation: Slipknot enriched itself with Jordison's property and exploited his death to unfairly boost record sales.

What exactly happened? In 2013, co-founder and drummer Joey Jordison left the metal band Slipknot - whether voluntarily or not has never been fully clarified publicly. The only fact is that the musician suffered from a rare spinal cord disease and could no longer move his left leg properly. The band subsequently presented his retirement as a voluntary decision by Jordison. The drummer publicly contradicted this and claimed that he had been ruthlessly kicked out of the band. In 2021, Jordison died unexpectedly in his sleep at the age of just 46.

Slipknot rejects the allegations of Joey Jordison's estate

According to information from the portal "TMZ", the lawsuit claims that the 2022 album "The End, So Far" did not sell well, which is why Jordison's death was instrumentalized to increase revenues. Among other things, it was claimed that the processing of Jordison's death played a major role during the production of the record. The album was later publicly dedicated to the deceased drummer. According to the lawsuit, however, all of this was just a staging.

Taylor and Co. also failed to contact the family to express their condolences after his death, as stated. Jordison claimed during his lifetime that Slipknot had kicked him out by email. Subsequently, however, Jordison and the remaining Slipknot members agreed that his property - including his drum equipment - should be returned to him. According to the lawsuit, however, there are still "at least 22 items" in the band's possession. These include his masks, which the band wears during live performances, and his Adidas sneakers.

Some of these items are also part of a traveling exhibition that Slipknot is presenting at various locations. Slipknot has already responded and denies the allegations. The band's lawyers requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de