Soccer - Ex-BVB goalkeeper Bürki advises Reus to move to America

Former BVB goalkeeper Roman Bürki recommends Marco Reus to join the MLS Nordamerikan football league after his departure from Borussia Dortmund. Bürki has been playing there for two years for St. Louis City, while Reus is without a club since the end of his contract on June 30. Both played together in Dortmund from 2015 to 2022.

"Marco should definitely come to the MLS. It's simply a great league," Bürki told the portal "t-online". The 33-year-old Swiss explained that the 35-year-old Reus is no longer the youngest and has had some injuries in his career. "Here, you are closely watched, no risks are taken, and you don't necessarily have to play every game to be champions at the end of the season."

Through the playoff system after the regular season, players could also be spared. "That would be good for him," Bürki said about Reus.

Sporting director in St. Louis is the former Fortuna Düsseldorf official Lutz Pfannenstiel. A transfer of Reus to the MLS would be an upgrade for the league, said Pfannenstiel, even if the former national player would not come to St. Louis: "We have to accept that for him, other clubs in the metropolises are more attractive than St. Louis."

