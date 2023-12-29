Vienna - Ex-Bundesliga professional Toni Polster in stable condition after surgery

Former professional footballer Toni Polster is on the road to recovery after an emergency operation. "He is doing well according to the circumstances. He is definitely out of the woods," his lawyer Manfred Ainedter told the German Press Agency in Vienna on Friday. The Austrian Polster (59) had suffered a gastric rupture on his way to a press conference on Thursday.

"We were already at the appointment when he wanted to go to hospital immediately," said Ainedter. The reason for the press conference was Polster's legal battle against the Austrian Football Association for the retrospective recognition of three further goals in his international career for his home country. The goals were scored in friendly international matches, which were previously considered unofficial.

Polster, who played in the Bundesliga for 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach, is already the record goalscorer for the Austrian national team with 44 goals.

