Ex-boyfriend seriously injured with knife: final judgment

The verdict against a 33-year-old woman for a near-fatal knife attack on her ex-boyfriend is now final. In January, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced her to seven years and six months in prison for attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe...

A sign with a federal eagle and the words "Bundesgerichtshof" (Federal Court of Justice), taken in front of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH).
Federal Court of Justice - Ex-boyfriend seriously injured with knife: final judgment

The verdict against a 33-year-old woman for a near-fatal knife attack on her ex-boyfriend is now final. In January, the Hamburg Regional Court sentenced her to seven years and six months in prison for attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe dismissed the defendants' appeal, as it announced on Friday. The review of the verdict did not reveal any legal errors to the detriment of the accused, according to the decision of December 6.

The woman had not wanted to accept the end of the relationship with the victim and had therefore stalked the man. During a fake argument in May 2022, there was a scuffle between the two, during which the woman also used pepper spray and finally stabbed him with a knife. The victim had to undergo emergency surgery after being stabbed.

