People - Ex-Bayern professional Grassow is janitor: "I'm happy"

Dennis Grassow once played for FC Bayern Munich and 1. FC Köln. The former Bundesliga professional now leads a completely new life away from the soccer industry. The former defender (52) now works as head of building services in a retirement home in the south of Munich.

"It was stressful at first, but now in my twelfth year I have a lot of routine. I no longer break out in a sweat when there's water damage and I'm more relaxed. But I didn't know at the beginning that I would develop such a passion here and enjoy my work so much," Grassow told the German Press Agency. "I am happy."

Toni Polster christened him "Iron Bender"

SpVgg Unterhaching, FC Bayern, 1. FC Köln, SV Darmstadt and Jahn Regensburg were the professional stations of the former defender. Because of his uncompromising style of play, jokester Toni Polster christened him "Eisenbieger" in Cologne. Grassow has "experiences from his professional career that nobody can take away". Including six months at FC Bayern in 1997.

Grassow's past is commemorated in the reception area of the retirement home by an FC Bayern team poster from that season. It was the idea of the home's management. It shows Grassow at the age of 25. Surrounding him: Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthäus, Mehmet Scholl, Giovane Elber. "I was always in the squad, but unfortunately I didn't play," said Grassow.

45 minutes with FC Bayern

He did make one appearance for the record champions in the DFB Cup. He was substituted at half-time for Markus Babbel by coach Giovanni Trapattoni in the 16:1 first round win against DJK Waldberg. The defender also played a small part in the subsequent DFB Cup success.

After retiring in 2009, Grassow briefly tried his hand at coaching. But that was not for him. He came into contact with the management of the retirement home at the time through a car mechanic friend. His training as a plumber helped him at the interview.

Grassow, father of two grown-up children, lives in a staff apartment in the home and feels at home. "I don't have to struggle out of bed, I enjoy going to work," he said. "I think that's very valuable."

Source: www.stern.de