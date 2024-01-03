Personnel - Evotec CEO Lanthaler resigns prematurely

The pharmaceutical drug researcher Evotec has to look for a new boss. CEO Werner Lanthaler is stepping down before the end of his contract after almost 15 years for personal reasons, the MDax-listed company announced unexpectedly on Wednesday evening in Hamburg. The Supervisory Board had agreed to the resignation and was looking for a permanent successor both internally and externally. For the time being, Supervisory Board member Mario Polywka will manage the company. He had previously managed the day-to-day business at Evotec.

Lanthaler justified his resignation with an "extremely challenging and both physically and overall exhausting year 2023". He would "not be able to serve the company in the best possible way" in the coming years. Supervisory Board Chairwoman Iris Löw-Friedrich thanked the manager "for his unique vision and many important successes over the past almost 15 years". Lanthaler's contract would actually have run until March 2026.

Announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de