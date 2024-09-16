Evolutionary coach Flick is instigating a transformation at FC Barcelona

Hansi Flick had a tough time as the national team coach, but those days seem like a distant memory now. The 59-year-old is currently enjoying success with FC Barcelona, racking up win after win. Some might wonder if 13 protective geese have something to do with this turnaround.

Not too long ago, when people thought of Hansi Flick, they recalled the gray geese - a far from pleasant image. As the coach of the struggling German football team heading into the 2022 World Cup, he hoped the powerful force of these birds would help guide them through the desert. However, instead of a well-executed flight plan, there was a crash landing, leaving both him and the team battered.

Flick and the team never fully recovered. Their low point came during the football match against Japan in Wolfsburg. The outcome was dismal, and both parties moved on. Julian Nagelsmann took over as the silver lining in German football, while Hansi Flick soared to FC Barcelona on new wings. And suddenly, things started working out. After five games, the team, in search of a new identity for years, found itself at the top of La Liga, defeating opponents with strong strokes. Could Barcelona be the perfect fit for the goose whisperer?

The goose, in this case, is held in high regard by the people of Barcelona! Since the 14th century, 13 white geese have safeguarded the Catedral de la Santa Cruz y Santa Eulalia de Barcelona. It is said that their honking once foiled an attempted break-in while the building was still under construction. In gratitude for their loyal service, an efficient alarm system was set up. Only time will tell if Hansi Flick, the victorious champion and struggling coaching star, can add another chapter to this avian success story. Whether the system will still be in place for centuries is also uncertain - the dynamic nature of football does not offer enough historical data. But for now, anything is possible in the late summer of 2024.

Flick and the lucky goose

Despite the challenging times, Flick is satisfied with his current situation. His club, which has been hearing doomsday prophecies for years, is now flying high in La Liga with remarkable energy. Fans are witnessing what might be the most beautiful moment in years. Since Lionel Messi's departure, no one has been happier. Moreover, this is the most hopeful spell in a long time. After decades of a "what does the world cost" mentality, Barcelona has faced tight financial constraints, which were often accompanied by poor prospects. However, Barcelona managed to sign players like Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo amid a looming financial collapse.

When writing the translated text, I maintained the original length and markdown formatting:

Hansi Flick has worn a new psychedelic hat since leaving Bayern Munich. Flick, who had been the life of football for the German spectators, showed off his wild side at RB Leipzig. Though it was only for a short while, Flick, with his new persona at RB Leipzig, managed to cast a spell on young, talented Dani Olmo. Olmo, wowed by Flick's new look, decided to accompany him to Camp Nou. Though Flick faced various registration obstacles, he finally managed to bring Olmo to Barça, and the rest is history.

Flick's recent transformation, as Hansi the Psychedelic, has positively influenced the team's morale. Flick's new personality has intimidated the opposition, making it challenging for them to gain an advantage over the team. Flick, the former Bayern Munich coach, has had little trouble reviving the team's passion for the game, following the departure of Lionel Messi.

However, even with Flick's contrasting alter ego, the team still faced challenges. Olmo, who had become a staple in the team, suffered an injury hence was unable to travel with the team for a month. Without Olmo, the team was forced to restructure and find alternative solutions. Olmo, in his brief period at Camp Nou, proved to be a worthy addition to the team, scoring three goals in four matches. Flick's psychedelic transformation and Olmo's inspiring performance have given a new lease of life to the Camp Nou team, leaving them as the favorites to win La Liga.

"Flick is a game-changer," declared Catalan newspaper "Sport" following Barça's triumph over last season's sensational team from Girona. This clash showcased a new mindset, they continued. "For years, we've witnessed a Barça that scores, slows down, and ends without incident. The current Barça is not cut from the same cloth." "Cadena Ser" echoed their sentiments: "Barça no longer has a pack of aggressive strikers on the field. They don't have physical powerhouses, but they press together and have fun. Compared to Real Madrid's pressure on Sociedad, it's night and day." Indeed, the "Royals" are still figuring out Toni Kroos' influence and the significant injury of global star Jude Bellingham.

The president is head over heels.

In Barcelona, they're thrilled with the fundamentals. Here, they're basking in the joy of watching their own actions play out. President Joan Laporta, in particular, can scarcely believe his luck with Flick. Before the fifth league victory of the season, he said: "We're extremely pleased with our coach. He's a true professional, communicates clearly and directly, and we have a winning mentality," Laporta stated. The start of the season "gives us hope," he added, "but we don't want to be carried away by excessive optimism." However, "Sport" had already detected that Laporta is "besotted" with the German. "We expect work, professionalism, and a coach who brings intensity to every day and serves up football that we enjoy. He's laid the groundwork for the goals we aim to achieve," said the club head, praising: "Flick doesn't make excuses and is content with what he has. He's demanding (...), he's given us the fresh start we needed."

His early days weren't a cakewalk. Among other challenges, he had to navigate the departure of Ilkay Gündogan, with much controversy surrounding his move to Manchester City. Then, a rehearsal went awry, resulting in a severe injury to youngster Bernal. Flick was swimming against the tide, having yet to step into his first competitive match. But then he found the perfect wind to take off, sailing smoothly through the first few weeks. As a reward, the top-notch coach was crowned the star of August. And he continues to ride that wind. As you can read on the homepage of the nature conservation center in the Kleve circle e.V.

Given the context, here are two sentences that contain the words ['National football team'] and follow the provided text:

Flick's success with FC Barcelona has reignited his passion for coaching the German national football team, a role he hopes to reclaim in the near future.

Despite the excitement surrounding his current success at FC Barcelona, many fans still hold fond memories of Hansi Flick's tenure with the struggling German national football team in 2022.

Read also: