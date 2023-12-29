Determination - Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police spokeswoman in Bielefeld on Friday. Investigations are underway on suspicion of incitement to hatred. There is a video that is being analyzed. There will also be interviews.

The board of the sports club distanced itself from the incidents on Friday in an interview with Radio Hochstift in Paderborn.

Source: www.stern.de