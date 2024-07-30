- Evidence of a gas explosion in Memmingen is growing

Following the explosion that resulted in the death of a teenager in a row house in Memmingen, evidence is mounting that gas was the cause. This is according to police reports, with investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) discovering this during their ongoing investigations at the scene. It remains unclear whether the explosion was due to a defect in the gas heating system of the collapsed row house or a leak in the supply line.

Investigators are still trying to retrieve the heating system from the house's basement. Afterwards, a technical assessment will likely be conducted, a police spokesperson said. The CID expects that it will take at least a few more days before concrete statements about the cause of the explosion can be made.

Gas as the cause had been in the focus of the investigation from the start.

On Friday afternoon, a row house was completely destroyed by an explosion, with the adjacent building also suffering significant damage. Other houses in the vicinity and parked cars were also damaged by the blast. The body of a 17-year-old was later recovered from the rubble. The gas supply to the house was suspected as the cause of the accident over the weekend. A deliberate act has been ruled out.

Despite the damage to other houses and vehicles, it appears that the explosion mainly affected the specific row house and its immediate surroundings.

