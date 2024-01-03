Four Hills Tournament - Everything for Wellinger's victory: Geiger does not want to burden his colleague

Karl Geiger also sees an opportunity in the weaker qualification of Four Hills Tournament hopeful Andreas Wellinger in Innsbruck. "Who knows, maybe this is a chance. Let the wind change a bit during the competition. Then it will be more difficult for those at the back and maybe better for those in the middle phase," said Geiger.

Tournament leader Wellinger finished 15th in the qualifying on Tuesday and is therefore jumping much earlier in the first round today than his main rival Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan.

"Of course it's not nice to be placed differently now. But you can't overestimate a day like today," said Geiger, referring to Wellinger's qualification. "It was incredibly windy today and Andi certainly had it worse today. You really have to keep your feet on the ground and really try to classify the jump itself. I know he's jumping very well and he can build on that."

Unlike Wellinger, things are not going as planned for Geiger at the season highlight. In the overall tour rankings, the Oberstdorf native, who started as one of the favorites, is only in 14th place. But he doesn't want to take tips from Wellinger. "I don't want to burden Andi with my problems right now," said Geiger. "Let him do his thing and see if he can bring it home."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de