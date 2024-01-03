"The Bank Tavern" - Everyone wants this Sunday roast: Pub fully booked after two hours - for the whole year

The Sunday roast is sacred to the British, which is why they head to their favorite pub every week. Hardly anyone knows better than Sam Gregory just how much love there is for the traditional Sunday roast. His pub "The Bank Tavern" in Bristol is famous for its roast, so famous that it's already clear that in 2024 no one will be able to enjoy it if they weren't quick on the draw on New Year's Day. After just two hours, the restaurant was fully booked for all Sunday lunches of the year.

"The Bank Tavern is not one of those hip places that are the place to be for a brief moment and then disappear again. The pub has been there for more than 200 years. Since 2019 at the latest, it has also been known beyond the city limits. The popularity boost was provided by "The Observer", which awarded the pub for its roast. After that, Gregory was inundated with reservation requests.

Sunday roast fully booked for the whole year

The pub is small, with room for just seven tables. As a result, the pub fills up very quickly. While guests previously had to wait six months before they could try the roast, the waiting time increased to four years after the award, partly due to a coronavirus backlog. Reservations had to be stopped. "Even we have to admit that a four-year waiting list is ridiculous," said an Instagram post from the pub at the time.

Then, at the end of the year, the good news: reservations are possible again. "Let's bring down the internet," was the initial announcement. On New Year's Day at 10 a.m., the time had come. It had been anticipated that there might be a rush for seats. Customers had been asked online for patience and forbearance in the event of delays in bookings. But even Gregory hadn't expected the rush to be so great that all Sunday roasts would be fully booked for the whole year after two hours.

Huge rush for seats in the pub

"When the seats were gone and everything was fully booked, I still got around 300 emails from people saying they couldn't book because there were no more seats available. That's how much interest there was," the landlord told the BBC. "We are over the moon". The only chance for empty-nesters to get their Sunday roast from The Bank Tavern this year is to keep an eye on the pub's website for cancellations.

Sources: BBC, Bristol Post, Falstaff

