"Everyone jumped out of their seats when Hamilton crossed the line"

Lewis Hamilton, once seemingly invincible seven-time Formula-1 World Champion, won his first race after 945 days at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone. The British driver's return at his home race brought great emotions. The international press wrote about the 39-year-old Mercedes-Pilot's victory on Sunday at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

Britain

The Sun: "Lewis Hamilton cries in tears as he writes history at the thrilling British Grand Prix. (...) Every fan was on the edge of their seats as Hamilton crossed the finish line."

Daily Mail: "There were tears of joy and relief from Lewis Hamilton (...) After 945 long days, Hamilton secured his 104th career victory."

The Guardian: "Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix with a powerful and historic drive under extremely challenging conditions in Silverstone and put an end to his two-and-a-half-year drought. In a remarkable race, Hamilton showed a magnificent performance, (...)."

The Independent: "A synonym for the most successful Formula-1 driver: He keeps climbing. (...) Dreams of days like this, amidst the setbacks in the past 31 months, kept him going."

Mirror: "At the end of a rainy race, the clouds parted and the sun came out. It bathed the track in sunlight as Hamilton passed the checkered flag and he was heard weeping on the radio to his Mercedes team for their hard work."

Austria

Kurier: "First the Dutch national anthem and then the Austrian one. That was what the Austrian football fans had hoped for this weekend. That was the plan for Red Bull at the Grand Prix of Silverstone. But the dreams of the Austrian team ended on Tuesday, those of Formula-1 on race Sunday."

Kleine Zeitung: "Lewis Hamilton and Silverstone - it's a special relationship that's been going on for 16 years. On July 6, 2008, a then 23-year-old British driver celebrated his first home win, "with more than 65 seconds lead, that was incredible," he recalled. In this year, the ninth victory on the legendary track in West Northamptonshire followed, and this one must have been just as special for the 39-year-old as the first."

Switzerland

Blick: "Hamilton weeps in his parents' arms: "My greatest day!" (...) It's the summer fairy tale in Formula 1: After 56 winless races, since December 5, 2021 in Jeddah (a week before the controversial finale in Abu Dhabi), Lewis Hamilton (39) is back on top: 104. GP victory."

Tagesanzeiger: "He first cheered for the victory against Switzerland - then he pulled off the big coup. Lewis Hamilton wins for the first time in almost three years a Grand Prix. His teammate suffered meanwhile. (...) And so it's once again Hamilton who has the biggest feelings on his side. With the Union Jack in hand, he drives his out lap, later he spends a long time in his father Anthony's arms before letting himself be celebrated."

Spain

Sport: "Almost three years have passed since the 2021 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia and Lewis Hamilton's last victory in Formula 1 - to date."

As: "Hamilton expands his legend status."

Italy

La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Hamilton's emotional return to the top of the podium."

The Gazette Sports News: "Lewis Hamilton is the king once again. He achieved this feat at Silverstone, where he won for the ninth time. An absolute record."

Tuttosport: "Super Hamilton wins before Verstappen."

France

L'Equipe: "The return of the king. One must respect the legends and never bury them."

