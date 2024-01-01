Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewssport1darts-wmdaznGreat Britainruss braylondondartsalexandra palacepdcinternationalwmgermanyannouncerworld cup final

"Everyone associates darts with him": Announcer Bray before saying goodbye

Russ Bray was the voice of darts for decades. On Wednesday, he will conduct a final for the last time. Those involved are thrilled with the voice of Bray.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Announcer Russ Bray (r) was the voice of darts for decades. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Announcer Russ Bray (r) was the voice of darts for decades. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

World Darts Championship - "Everyone associates darts with him": Announcer Bray before saying goodbye

The darts scene is looking forward to the upcoming farewell of referee Russ Bray with melancholy. The 66-year-old Englishman will call a World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in London for the last time on Wednesday evening (9.00 pm/Sport1 and DAZN) and then switch to a role as ambassador for the PDC.

"Everyone associates darts with him. Even as a spectator at the time, I remember very well that he was a figurehead. You always looked forward to hearing his voice," Martin Schindler told the German Press Agency about Bray.

The Englishman is known for his grating voice and the distinctive call "Onehundredandeighty" when a player has scored the maximum number of points with his three darts. "He is the most famous voice and has become a trademark. You can see that with spectators who don't really follow darts. Everyone remembers that voice," said commentator Elmar Paulke.

Bray will continue to be used at World Series events, but no longer at the big majors such as the World Championship, which always takes place at the turn of the year. PDC boss Matthew Porter paid tribute: "His contribution to our sport over the past 30 years has been incredible."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

16 injured in cellar fire in Essen

16 people have been injured in a cellar fire in an apartment building in Essen. According to the fire department, seven children and nine adults are among the injured. When the emergency services arrived early on New Year's Eve in the Frohnhausen district, heavy smoke was detected, including in...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public
An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man rescued from burning kitchen in Duisburg

A man has been rescued from a burning kitchen in Duisburg. He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The fire in the Hamborn district was quickly extinguished and the operation was over after around an hour. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public