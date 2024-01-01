World Darts Championship - "Everyone associates darts with him": Announcer Bray before saying goodbye

The darts scene is looking forward to the upcoming farewell of referee Russ Bray with melancholy. The 66-year-old Englishman will call a World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in London for the last time on Wednesday evening (9.00 pm/Sport1 and DAZN) and then switch to a role as ambassador for the PDC.

"Everyone associates darts with him. Even as a spectator at the time, I remember very well that he was a figurehead. You always looked forward to hearing his voice," Martin Schindler told the German Press Agency about Bray.

The Englishman is known for his grating voice and the distinctive call "Onehundredandeighty" when a player has scored the maximum number of points with his three darts. "He is the most famous voice and has become a trademark. You can see that with spectators who don't really follow darts. Everyone remembers that voice," said commentator Elmar Paulke.

Bray will continue to be used at World Series events, but no longer at the big majors such as the World Championship, which always takes place at the turn of the year. PDC boss Matthew Porter paid tribute: "His contribution to our sport over the past 30 years has been incredible."

Source: www.stern.de