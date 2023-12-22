Health insurance - Every third child is born by caesarean section

In Lower Saxony, almost every third child was born by caesarean section last year. Compared to 2021, the proportion has risen by almost two percentage points to almost 31%, according to the Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) health insurance company in Hanover on Friday. Lower Saxony is in the upper midfield compared to the other federal states. In Saxony, only just under 19 percent of boys and girls were born by caesarean section, while Saarland had the highest percentage with a good 35 percent. Births of people insured with TK were evaluated.

"A caesarean section is a surgical procedure that carries risks," said Sabrina Jacob, acting head of the TK regional office in Lower Saxony. A natural birth is usually the better option for mother and child if there are no medical reasons for a caesarean section.

The TK Child Health Report shows that the risk of chronic bronchitis is almost ten percent higher for children born by caesarean section in the first eight years of life. In addition, the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is increased by 16 percent. The TK supports pregnant women in preparing for a natural birth with online mindfulness training and coaching appointments, among other things.

