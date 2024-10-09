Evening gathering of Southeastern European nations: Twelve countries propose Russia's withdrawal

19:50 Twelve Southeastern European countries and Turkey agree that Russia's withdrawal from all occupied territories in Ukraine is a prerequisite for peace. They endorse the peace plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and support Ukraine's membership in NATO. This is stated in the final declaration of their summit in Dubrovnik, Croatia, which they signed alongside Zelenskyy. The declaration was also signed by Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, known for his delicate balancing act between the West and Russia. Vucic succeeded in having a previously planned sanction demand against Russia removed from the summit's final declaration, as reported by Croatian media.

20:20 EU countries clear the path for a 35-billion-euro loan for UkraineRepresentatives of EU countries have laid the groundwork for new financial aid for Ukraine. An agreement reached in Brussels provides for a loan of up to 35 billion euros for the country under attack by Russia, as announced by the EU representatives. This loan will be repaid with interest from frozen assets of the Russian central bank. The funds will be part of a broader support package decided upon by the G7 group of major Western industrialized countries during the summer. This package provides for loans of up to 50 billion US dollars (approximately 46 billion euros) funded by Russian assets.

19:48 Russia announces recaptures in KurskRussian forces claim to have recaptured two villages in the Russian border region of Kursk from Ukraine, according to their own statements. The "offensive operations" continue, and "the villages of Nowaja Sorotschina and Pokrowski were liberated," Russian news agencies report, quoting the Russian troops.

19:18 Latvian border guard accuses Belarus of large-scale smugglingThe Latvian border guard accuses the authorities of neighboring Belarus, an authoritarian-ruled country, of supporting migrants in their attempts to cross the border illegally. "Without the Belarusian officials' knowledge, it would be impossible for such a large number of people to reach the Belarusian border, remain there, and then cross it illegally undetected," says Guntis Pujats, the head of the Latvian border guard, on television. On Tuesday, a total of 46 illegal border crossers were arrested during a special operation after a one-hour chase. "It is also apparent in practice that the entire illegal migration is mainly coordinated by the Belarusian services," says Pujats. The Latvian border guard chief also accused the Belarusian security forces of collaborating with smugglers and organized crime. The migrants apprehended were Somali citizens who were returned to Belarus, according to the authorities' statements. The incident stirred controversy in Latvia for the smugglers' vehicle, which resembled a police vehicle, complete with flashing lights and special paintwork. The method of how smugglers obtained the equipment remains unknown for now.

18:46 Russian oil depot on the Crimea continues to burnTwo days after the drone attack by Ukraine on the Crimea, a Russian oil facility on the southern coast of the annexed peninsula is still burning. Satellite images taken by the European Earth observation program Copernicus around midday show a massive column of smoke rising from the oil depot in Fedodosia from an altitude of around 800 kilometers.

18:12 Zelensky Outlines 2025 War EndgameUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees a chance to end the war by 2025, given the current battlefield situation. "We have an opportunity starting in October, November, and December to move toward peace and long-term stability," Zelensky said at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik. "The battlefield situation offers the opportunity to make this decision - the decision for decisive action to end the war by 2025 at the latest." Zelensky plans to discuss international peace efforts in Dubrovnik as well as "our joint response with partners to security challenges, and cooperation on the path to the EU and NATO," he wrote on X.

17:37 Macron Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Training in FranceFrench President Emmanuel Macron visited Ukrainian soldiers training in France for the first time. Macron inspected a military camp in eastern France to express his support for Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. His office confirmed the specific location of the camp would not be disclosed due to security reasons. French military instructors are training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers there, teaching them how to handle French-supplied weapons and exposing them to combat-like situations with stress, noise, and drones to prepare them for deployment. This is Macron's first encounter with some of the 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers France has trained since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

17:04 Zelensky to Visit Berlin on FridayUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the plans. This follows the U.S. President Joe Biden’s cancelation of his Germany visit due to Hurricane “Milton” and the Ukraine summit scheduled for Saturday in Ramstein being postponed.

15:32 Problematic Refugee Group Causes Trouble in Kiel DistrictFor months, approximately 30 refugees hailing from Ukraine and the Bulgarian border region with Turkey have been causing problems in the Kiel district of Wik. Their actions have included making noise, committing thefts, and violating the law, as reported by Schleswig-Holstein's state capital. It is currently being examined whether this group can be relocated to different accommodations in various districts to prevent further issues. The city is also trying to engage the local residents to prevent further offenses.

15:01 Severely Affected Torez Remains InhabitedApproximately 1,200 people continue to reside in Torez, a city in the Donetsk Oblast, where not a single building has been spared due to Russian bombardments. The living conditions are reportedly dire, and the delivery of humanitarian aid is challenging due to constant attacks, according to the head of the military administration of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadim Filashkin. Despite these difficult circumstances, the remaining residents refuse to leave the city.

14:29 German Government: Biden's Cancellation Positive for UkraineDue to US President Joe Biden's cancellation of his visit to Germany, all further planned multilateral meetings will also not take place, according to the German government, as stated by government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin. Neither French President Emmanuel Macron nor British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be visiting Berlin after Biden's cancellation over the weekend. The meeting of heads of state and government in the so-called Ramstein format to support Ukraine will also be cancelled. Hebestreit emphasized that the cancellation would not harm Ukraine and that Ukraine has full understanding for Biden's decision to stay in the USA due to a strong hurricane and knows that it can rely on the support of the USA, Germany, and other allies.

13:55 NATO 3.0: A New Era of Deterrence and DefenseAccording to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "NATO 3.0" is currently being established. "I am firmly convinced that we are now witnessing the birth of NATO 3.0," he said at a press conference in Brussels, adding, "We are returning to the original role of NATO as a deterrent and strong military alliance, as a threat comes from the east, mainly from Russia." Within the alliance, there is a common understanding of the now applicable security requirements, "and I think it is now extremely important that we work on both deterrence and defense."

13:32 Zelensky Meets in Croatia for Balkan TalksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has traveled to Croatia for discussions. "With Prime Minister (Andrej) Plenkovic, we will discuss further defense cooperation, the treatment of our wounded fighters, and also the rebuilding of Ukraine," the head of state wrote on X. He will also participate in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit with around a dozen Southeast European countries. The implementation of the peace plan and the integration of Ukraine into the European Union and the military alliance NATO will be discussed.

13:00 Claims of Ukrainian Attack on Russian Arms DepotUkrainian sources have reportedly attacked a Russian arms depot in the Bryansk region overnight. Twelve drones were allegedly used in the attack, according to the Ukrainian military. The depot, which purportedly stored drones, bombs, and ammunition from North Korea, was reportedly set on fire due to falling debris. Videos on social media are said to show the fire on the premises.

12:53 Ramstein Meeting on Ukraine Postponed After Biden's CancellationFollowing the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany, the Ramstein meeting scheduled for Saturday to support Ukraine has also been postponed. "Polish President Andrzej Duda will not be traveling to a summit on Ukraine in Ramstein because it will not take place as planned after US President Joe Biden decided not to participate," said Duda's advisor Mieszko Pawlak. "The meeting is postponed (...), but we currently have no information about when it will be rescheduled." Stefan Mair, director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), sees the postponement as no signal for a change in Ukraine policy. It was merely to be expected that continued support for Ukraine would be reaffirmed.

12:34 Russia Denies Reports of Trump-Putin TalksRussia has dismissed US journalist Bob Woodward's claims of repeated conversations between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. "No, that's not the case," Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the Russian news website "RBK". He was referring to a pre-published passage from Woodward's new book "War", according to which Trump, after leaving the White House in early 2021, had spoken to Putin up to seven times, according to an unnamed source. Woodward also reported that Trump had secretly sent coronavirus tests to the Russian president during his presidency, despite shortages in the US.

12:04 Majority of Russians View Germany as Foe Due to Ukraine SupportA significant number of Russians view Germany as an adversarial nation due to its backing of Ukraine. As per a survey conducted by the independent Levada Center for Public Opinion Research in Moscow, 62% of Russians hold a negative or slightly negative attitude towards Germany. However, in 2019, 61% of the Russian population held a positive or slightly positive view of Germany. Lev Gudkov, the center's director, attributes this shift to increased anti-German propaganda in Russia, stating that Germany has now surpassed Ukraine and Poland as hostile countries in the eyes of Russians. Only the United States and the UK are perceived as more hostile nations by the Russian population.

11:45 von der Leyen Criticizes Orban's Stance on Ukraine ConflictEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered strong criticism towards Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In response to Orban's self-proclaimed "peace initiative" in the Ukraine conflict and his visit to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, von der Leyen stated that some still blame the conflict not on Putin's power hunger, but on Ukraine's quest for freedom.

11:30 Trubetskoy on Biden's Trip Cancellation: Bad News for UkraineUS President Biden has canceled his trip to Germany and the Ukraine summit in Ramstein due to the hurricane situation in Florida. Ukrainian journalist Dennis Trubetskoy views this as disappointing. Additionally, Trubetskoy anticipates problems in his country in a few weeks.

11:02 German Military: Russian Artillery Superiority DecreasingAccording to the German military, there have been substantial improvements in ammunition availability. Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine special staff in the German Federal Ministry of Defense, indicated that Russian artillery superiority is no longer as high as it was in the spring and has decreased from 8:1 to approximately 3:1. This decrease is attributed to increased production capacity in the West and a stronger Ukrainian arms industry, which is now capable of producing impressive numbers of drones, with plans to manufacture 1.5 million by the end of the year. Despite these advancements, resources remain scarce overall.

10:36 Ukrainian Court Convicts Two "Apocalypse" HackersA Ukrainian court has convicted two members of the "Apocalypse" hacker group, who were assisted by the Russian FSB, in absentia for carrying out over 5,000 cyber attacks against Ukrainian institutions and critical infrastructures. The Ukrainian security service (SBU) disclosed this information. The hackers, whose identities were not disclosed, primarily targeted internal systems in various ministries, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development, gaining access to sensitive document management systems and servers containing classified government information. The two FSB agents had previously worked as SBU employees on the occupied Crimea before voluntarily joining the FSB after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, as reported by the SBU. They were sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason and unlawful interference with computer and operating systems.

10:02 Orbán: Trump Will Act Swiftly to "Create Peace"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has expressed his belief that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is well-suited to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed that if Trump wins the US elections, he would not wait until his inauguration in January to "create peace." Orbán added that European leaders must respond intellectually, philosophically, strategically, and then promptly on the operational level. He did not elaborate on his appeal.

09:25 Report: Russia Increasing Influence on US ElectionsUS intelligence officials report that Russia continues to actively interfere in the upcoming US presidential election. The Russian campaign primarily supports Republican candidate Donald Trump and undermines Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, as cited by "Voice of America". According to the officials, Russia is utilizing multiple actors to influence the congressional elections, particularly to sway the US population against a pro-Ukraine policy and pro-Ukraine politicians. US intelligence officials have observed a rise in these activities as the election day approaches.

08:55 Ukraine Reports Russian Drone Strike on OdessaFive individuals were injured in a Russian drone attack on Odessa, as announced by Ukrainian Governor Oleh Kiper. A fire broke out at an unfinished building, and a medical facility was damaged. Russian forces are also reported to have fired ballistic missiles at the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, causing damage to an industrial facility, but no casualties were reported.

07:50 Russia Reports Ukrainian UAV Attacks on Five CitiesThe Russian Defense Ministry reports Ukrainian UAV strikes on Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Krasnodar. As per the report, Russia's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian UAVs targeting the western regions of the country. No casualties were reported. A minor fire caused by falling debris in an uninhabited area near the border of Rostov and Ukraine was swiftly extinguished. The regional governor, Vasily Golubyev, assured there were no additional damages. Aleksandr Bogomaz, the leader of Bryansk, stated emergency services are at the sites where debris fell, and the extent of the damage remains uncertain. Russian authorities seldom disclose the full extent of damages caused by Ukrainian attacks.

07:20 US Military Provides List of Potential Weapon Systems for UkraineGeneral Chris Cavoli, the US military commander in Europe, has prepared a list of potential American weapon systems that could support Ukraine's battle against Russia but have not yet been delivered by the Biden administration. Sources suggest the list includes air-to-ground cruise missiles and the communication system Link 16, which enhances communication between NATO combat systems. Cavoli did not address why these systems have not been provided yet. Concerns about the potential misuse of sensitive US technology by the Russians had previously been raised by US officials. The report is said to be an appendix to a secret Biden administration strategy report on Ukraine.

06:44 Report: Putin's Favorite Villa in Sochi Demolished Due to Security ConcernsInvestigative journalists report that Russian President Vladimir Putin had his summer residence in Sochi demolished due to security concerns. According to the independent Russian media outlet "Proekt," Putin removed his villa "Botscharow Rutschej" in Sochi out of fear of Ukrainian drone attacks. Satellite images from 2023 depicted Putin's villa, while the same location showed a large hole in 2024. The surrounding area appears denser due to vegetation growth. "He no longer visits Sochi due to fear for his life. The president now fears drone attacks," Proekt commented. "There's now a hole where his dacha was." Putin considered the summer residence Botscharow Rutschej one of his favorites.

06:10 Harris Advises Zelensky on Succession Plan in Case of Capture or DeathUS Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly advised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to implement a succession plan in the event of his capture, death, or inability to govern, according to renowned US journalist Bob Woodward in his new book "War." Woodward writes that Harris suggested Zelensky establish a succession plan to lead the country in such dire circumstances at the Munich Security Conference before the Russian invasion. Harris allegedly feared that it might be their last encounter with Zelensky.

04:56 Biden Will Attend Ukraine Summit in Ramstein VirtuallyUS President Biden will not physically attend the Ukraine summit in Ramstein, but Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed he may participate virtually with around 50 NATO member states. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's schedule is still under consideration, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his planned visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton" approaching Florida.

03:00 Ministry of Defense Increases Funding for Ukraine by 400 Million EurosThe Federal Ministry of Defense has approved an additional 400 million euros for supporting Ukraine, according to Christian Freuding, head of the Ukraine task force. Projects including air defense systems, tanks, and artillery ammunition are set to receive funds, amounting to a total of 1.4 billion euros for the year 2024. Freuding noted an overall improvement in the ammunition supply and a decrease in Russian artillery superiority from 8:1 to around 3:1.

02:19 Russia: Convicted War Veteran Kills Woman AgainA man convicted of murder in Russia, who returned from the war against Ukraine, has killed another woman in a domestic dispute. The man was arrested in the Saratov city on the Volga river for murdering his girlfriend in a store. He had previously served a sentence for stabbing his wife to death in a store in 2021 and had been granted clemency to fight in Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin.

01:37 Russia Blocks Discord ServicesAccess to the messaging platform Discord is being restricted in Russia due to violations of the Russian legislation related to counterterrorism and extremism, according to media watchdog Roskomnadzor. Discord failed to comply with an order issued on October 1st to remove nearly 1,000 contents related to terrorist and extremist activities. Roskomnadzor claimed that Discord is still being actively used by criminals.

00:29 Russia: Activist Self-Injures in Court as Protest Against SentenceA Russian activist protested her sentence in court by self-harming. The activist, Olga Suworowa, inflicted wounds on her arms in a Krasnoyarsk courtroom, as reported by women's rights organization Soft Force on Telegram. A published video showed Suworowa holding up her bleeding left arm. Soft Force was established in 2022, preceding Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

23:16 Ukraine's Second Peace Summit Delay LikelyUkraine's leadership is considering a delay in the anticipated second peace summit scheduled for November. The summit's preparation falls under the responsibility of the Kyiv presidential administration, led by Andriy Yermak. His advisor, Daria Sarnova, hinted at an unlikely November date for the summit in a statement to news portal "Telegraf." However, she emphasized that the preparations for the following summit should continue, with thematic conferences on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan ongoing. The final thematic conference, on humanitarian issues like prisoner exchange, is scheduled for October 30th and 31st. The decision about the summit's new date will follow the completion of the thematic conferences.

22:20 Attacks Result in Casualties in Multiple Ukraine RegionsRussian assaults on Kharkiv, Ukraine, have led to two fatalities and over 30 injuries, according to local authorities. Governor Oleg Synegubov reported this on online networks. Beyond Kharkiv, other regions also record fatalities. In the rural Saporishshya region, a 71-year-old was killed due to a drone attack as stated by Governor Ivan Fedorov. Kostyantynivka in the eastern region of Ukraine also reported one death.

21:47 Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Pressure Russian Forces in KurskUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that sufficient pressure is exerted on Russian forces in Kursk, Russia, which Ukrainian troops have held for three months. Zelensky met with high-ranking commanders earlier as he shared in his evening video address.

21:18 Ukrainian Intelligence Apprehends Kremlin InstigatorUkrainian intelligence announced the arrest of a suspected double agent, Dmitro Chystilin, who allegedly recruited for Russia's war efforts on behalf of the Kremlin. The SBU reported the detainment of Chystilin, accused of treason and advocating Russian aggression, at an event in Moldova. He faces a life sentence, currently in custody.

20:45 Orbán Views Ukraine as LoserHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán questioned Ukraine's prospect of victory against Russia on the battlefield. He advocated direct and indirect communication between the warring parties and a ceasefire to save lives, ensuring his government's relatively pro-Russian perception within the EU.

20:10 Kyiv Reports Russian CasualtiesThe Ukrainian Defense Ministry published new figures regarding Russian casualties. Since the large-scale invasion in February 2022, around 663,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed. Russia has also lost 8,940 tanks, among other equipment.

19:35 EU Intensifies Sanctions Against RussiaThe EU introduced a new sanctions regime to counter Russian destabilization attempts. The new legal framework permits the imposition of sanctions on individuals and organizations responsible for election interference, cyberattacks, and sabotage. It also specifically mentions the manipulation of migrants, implicating Russia's alleged channeling of asylum seekers to Finland. Concrete sanctions penalties against specific entities and individuals are anticipated soon.

19:04 NATO: Ukraine Braces for Toughest Winter Since InvasionAccording to the new NATO head, Mark Rutte, Ukraine might confront its most challenging winter since the 2022 Russian invasion. NATO pledges to offer more support to Kyiv's government, as pointed out at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

