Even a time machine wouldn't have saved the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins go down badly in the NFL's top game - and have to deal with at least one injury afterwards. For the Baltimore Ravens, of course, the mood is completely different.

Led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens celebrated a big win in the top game of the National Football League against the Miami Dolphins. Thanks to the 56:19 win in front of their home crowd against the conference runners-up, the Ravens have already secured first place in the American Football Conference.

Jackson, who is being talked about as an MVP candidate, set off some fireworks just in time for New Year's Eve: the star quarterback completed five touchdown passes, 18 of his 21 attempts went for 321 yards and the 26-year-old did not make an interception. "He played a perfect football game in terms of passing," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, celebrating his playmaker. "I don't know if I've ever seen such an impressive performance in a game. I'm not sure I've seen a more impressive performance in a season," Harbaugh said. "Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do. We still have a lot of work to do, but this is a maturing football team."

"There are moments that make this ..."

Jackson's counterpart Tua Tagovailoa was less successful: The Dolphins quarterback threw two touchdown passes, but also threw two interceptions. To make matters worse, Tua only saw the end of the game from the sidelines: the playmaker injured his throwing shoulder and did not return to the pitch after treatment. Another injury could be more serious: linebacker Bradley Chubb had to be carried off the field with a knee injury with his team trailing by 30 points with 3:05 minutes remaining. This naturally raised the question of why Chubb was still in the game. "There are moments like that where I wish I had a time machine," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said.

The clear score, with the Ravens leading 35-13 going into the final quarter, brought back memories of last season. And from the Ravens' point of view, they were extremely gloomy: Miami trailed 35:14 with 13 minutes to go before making a huge comeback: the final score was 42:38 - for the Dolphins. This time, too, the Dolphins started the final quarter with a touchdown. "Last year, the score looked like this at halftime and in the third quarter. Then those guys started making plays and we didn't do anything," Jackson said now. "The only thing on my mind was to finish the game, and today we did that. It was the fifth consecutive win for the best team in the NFL and the 13th in 16 games. The Ravens get a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

German American football pro Jakob Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders no longer have a chance of making the play-offs. The Raiders lost 20:23 at the Indianapolis Colts and conceded their 9th defeat in the 16th game of the season. Johnson was initially released in November, was last signed to the Raiders' practice squad and was used repeatedly. This week, Las Vegas called him back up to the active pro squad.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de