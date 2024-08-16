Evelyn Burdecki is countering accusations involving leakedprivate images.

For years, Evelyn Burdecki, ex-RTL jungle queen, has been inundated with unwanted dick pics from random individuals on social media. Tired of this constant harassment, she's decided to take matters into her own hands.

Evelyn Burdecki has had enough of receiving hundreds of explicit images daily, a situation that started back in 2019. The sheer volume of such content must have grown since then too.

Determined to put an end to this unwanted attention, Burdecki announced her plan on Instagram, stating, "I'm filing a complaint! I'll expose all these guys to their families, friends, and workplaces."

True to her words, she uncovered one such incident on her next slide, revealing the sender's face and name. Despite blurring his private parts, he intentionally highlighted them in the picture solidly. Her frustration spilled out, asking, "What kind of world is this where such crass, personal attacks go unchecked?"

Put an end to the 'meat hooks'!

Back in 2019, she had vented her frustration while saying, "When these men walk down the street and encounter a woman, they don't whip out their genitals!" She emphatically requested, "Please stop sending me your 'meat hooks'! It's sexual harassment, and it's illegal!" She had made it clear to everyone sending her such content.

According to her, nobody, regardless of their fame, should be subjected to such treatment. She ranted angrily, "Shame on you!" at the time, addressing the perpetrators of these offenses.

