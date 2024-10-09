Evangelical Young Women from North Carolina Express Affection Towards Trump

The Adoration for Trump has a visage: it's flawlessly made up, fair-skinned, and gleaming. Devout Evangelical Christian females often surface at rallies, paying tribute to the Republican presidential candidate. Their attire is immaculate, yet the reputation of their church is less than stellar.

Dressed in vibrant pantsuits and chunky pearl necklaces, their blonde hair expertly coiffed, they stand at campaign gatherings, cheering. They are self-declared "North Carolina Ladies," who have been gracing Donald Trump's rallies since 2016 and are regular attendees of his events.

Trump hasn't missed the presence of these women, their faces beaming with wide Hollywood grins. "The stunning ladies from North Carolina" must have attended "around 249 rallies or so" as of now, he mentioned at a Wisconsin event in early September, and even shared smooches from his supporters in response.

Cult of Worship

What bonds these North Carolina ladies, apart from their flawless makeup, is their faith. They all belong to the "Word of Faith Fellowship" in Spindale, a small town in the west of North Carolina, as alleged by the "New York Times." For decades, this evangelical religious community has been under fire for supposedly cult-like rituals and abuse. Ex-members have reported harrowing encounters, including severe beatings and confinement. In court hearings, witnesses have described "blasting," where the community encircles a single member and screams at them for up to an hour to expel demons.

On their website, pastors Sam and Jane Whaley, the founders of the "Word of Faith Fellowship," deny such charges. They claim that the media has conspired against them, and their church has been unjustly labeled as a cult. Hannah Davies, reportedly a frequent attendee of Trump's campaign events, also denies the allegations: "I would like everyone to understand that this prayer (blasting) is not abusive, no one is battered, no one is screamed at. This prayer is filled with love and liberation."

White Evangelicals for Trump

Regardless of the controversial background, Trump benefits from supporters such as the "North Carolina Ladies." They, like other white evangelicals, form a significant portion of his voter base. As per the "Public Religion Research Institute," this group represents about 14 percent of the American electorate. In 2016, roughly 77 percent of their supporters voted for Trump, and in the 2020 election, it was around 84 percent.

Trump, who has been married thrice and allegedly engaged in numerous extra-marital affairs, has shown fervent support for his loyal voters in the past. At a conference arranged by the conservative non-governmental organization "Faith and Freedom Coalition" in July, Trump vowed to "intensely defend religious freedom" and establish a "new governmental task force to combat anti-Christian prejudice" if re-elected.

His stance against abortion rights and skepticism towards climate change likely mirrors the beliefs of his Christian supporters. According to a "Pew Research Center" study, only a third of evangelical Protestants believed in human-caused climate change in 2022, while a similar portion questioned the existence of global warming altogether. Trump also appointed three justices to the Supreme Court in his first term, cementing a conservative majority there for years.

The evangelical background of the "North Carolina Ladies" plays a secondary role at Trump's rallies. As reported by the "New York Times," the women primarily handle administrative tasks on-site. They arrive hours before events commence, set up the VIP area, and manage media accreditation. In recent months, husbands have become more visible, distributing tickets and safeguarding the VIP area. The phrase "Team Trump" is emblazoned on the back of their blue long-sleeved shirts.

