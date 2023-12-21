Police - Evaluation of video surveillance in Mannheim not until 2027

A meaningful and conclusive evaluation of a nationwide pilot project on intelligent video surveillance by the police in Mannheim is to be carried out at the beginning of 2027. According to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior, based on experience to date, video surveillance measures can be a building block that can contribute to security in public spaces with a high level of crime.

The technology will use artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize behavioural patterns such as hitting and kicking - which are indicative of criminal offences - and report them in real time to the command and situation center, where police officers will assess them.

Thanks to the available live images, officers can intervene without delay, explained the Ministry of the Interior in its response to a motion submitted by CDU member of state parliament Ansgar Mayr, among others. "Compared to areas not under video surveillance, this also significantly shortens intervention times, on average settling in the lower single-digit minute range." This type of video surveillance also makes an important contribution to solving crimes, as the recordings can be stored for 72 hours and used as evidence in criminal proceedings or for searches.

Project extended until November 2026

Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) announced at the beginning of December that the project, which was launched in 2018, would be extended and the software would be further developed into a market-ready product. The planned end date is now November 2026. Mayr, a member of parliament, said: "The early detection of people in helpless situations and the identification of dangerous situations are invaluable." The experience to date and the high level of acceptance among the population according to surveys are promising. "We therefore welcome the continuation of this successful project with the aim of achieving market maturity."

To date, around 70 video cameras have been installed at locations with significantly increased crime in Mannheim. Only a small number have been connected to the intelligent software so far. The images are anonymized in accordance with the highest possible data protection requirements.

Mannheim residents feel safer

In a survey for the so-called 2022/2023 security audit in Mannheim, the average rating for video surveillance was again 2.3, according to the ministry. The proportion of people who felt safer as a result of the measure had risen from 51% to 58% compared to 2020. There are only rarely negative side effects, such as people avoiding the monitored locations.

According to the ministry, the city of Hamburg is also testing the intelligent software. "An expansion of the project within Baden-Württemberg is being examined," Strobl stated in the letter. Cities such as Stuttgart, Freiburg and Heidelberg are already working with conventional police video surveillance. However, no intelligent software solutions have been used there to date.

