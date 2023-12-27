Skip to content
Evacuations in the municipality of Winsen: 300 people affected

Around 300 people in the municipality of Winsen have to leave their homes due to the flooding of the Aller. The settlements of Westohe and Südohe will be evacuated on Wednesday evening, according to the district of Celle. The water level on the streets there had risen to around 40 to 50...

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene.
Flood - Evacuations in the municipality of Winsen: 300 people affected

Around 300 people in the municipality of Winsen have to leave their homes due to the flooding of the Aller. The settlements of Westohe and Südohe will be evacuated on Wednesday evening, according to the district of Celle. The water level on the streets there had risen to around 40 to 50 centimetres, so the electricity had been switched off for safety reasons. The Allertal sports hall in Winsen is currently being set up as an emergency shelter.

In addition, the population has been asked not to enter the dykes. "They are heavily softened and there is a risk of breaching," it said. In addition, emergency calls due to flooded cellars should only be made if there is imminent danger. The fire departments would not be able to respond to every emergency call due to the high volume of calls. If a lot of water has entered a cellar, it should no longer be entered - there is then an acute danger.

